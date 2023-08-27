The 8 Best shows on Hulu to watch right now

If you’re looking for a show to binge, then check out these Hulu shows that will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between.

When it comes to binge-watching, there seems to be an infinite amount of streaming platforms for you to choose from.

You can choose from the likes of Netflix, HBO Max (or jus Max, as they rebranded themselves), Amazon Prime Video, and so many others.

However, one platform has stand out of amongst the rest due to their collection of unique and ambitious television series. So, here’s your guide to the best shows on Hulu.

The best shows currently streaming on Hulu

If you’re getting bored of your current choice of streaming platforms, then check out these shows now showing on Hulu.

What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires — Nandor, Nanja, Lazlo, and Colin Robinson — plus Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo, as they go through every day life as creatures of the night while living in Staten Island.

The show is based on based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 mockumentary that follows a group of vampires who share a home in New Zealand.

The Bear

The Bear sees Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto as he leaves the world of fine dining to take over his brother’s sandwich shop in their hometown of Chicago and come face to the face with the staff, and past, that walks through its halls.

The second season of the series kept fans well fed for months and completely surpassed its first season viewing numbers.

The Great

The Great is a fast-paced, witty comedic (somewhat) retelling of how Catherine the Great rose to power. With impeccable costumes and the incredible performances from Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, the series has run for three seasons.

When it comes to historical accuracy, Hulu has described The Great as “anti-historical,” and each episode’s title sequence subtitled the series as an “occasionally true story,” up until the Season 2 finale, when it changed to “an almost entirely untrue story.”

Not Dead Yet

Not Dead Yet sees journalist Nell Serrano as she arrives back in New York City after moving to London with her now ex-fiancé. After rejoining her old newspaper job as an obituary writer, Nell starts to communicate with the dead and learns that good life advice can come from the coldest of places.

The series features a host of incredible comedian actors such as Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Lauren Ash (Superstore), and Hannah Simone (New Girl).

The Dropout

The Dropout follows the real life story of Elizabeth Holmes, a Stanford dropout convinced some of the wealthiest people in the world to invest in her company Theranos, which promised to deliver a device that could detect any number of diseases with little more than a single finger prick of blood.

Holmes is set to serve nine years in federal prison after defrauding both her investors and patients as Theranos failed to every deliver on their healthcare expectations.

Atlanta

Atlanta sees aspiring music manager Earnest “Earn” Marks trying to help his cousin Alfred Miles, aka Paper Boi kick off his musical career while dealing with every day situations that can appear otherworldly thanks to the show’s unique aesthetic.

The show was created and stars rapper Donald Glover, who rose to prominence thanks to a combination of his role on the hit show Community and his rap persona Childish Gambino.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Set in what is presumably the very near future, The Handmaid’s Tales sees what life is like in the United States under the rule of a fundamentalist group known as Gilead. In their world, women are considered property. The most valuable women are those who are fertile, as infertility has become an epidemic, and they are kept as handmaids who are forced to take part in sexual rituals with high-ranking couples in order to birth their children.

The series is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, which has reflected real life events as women’s rights have been somewhat repealed by the Supreme Court.

Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building follows the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver as they join forces to create a true crime podcast as they try to solve several murders that took place in their upscale Manhattan apartment building.

The show is currently airing its third season and shows off the impeccable comedic deliveries of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

