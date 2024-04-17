How to watch Under the Bridge — Is the new TV show streaming?

We’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch Under the Bridge, including streaming options.

Based on the true story of a teenage girl who went to a party and never returned, the new TV show has had a great start with gleaming praise for leads Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough.

Accessing the crime series is simple in the US, but you will have to jump through extra hoops in other regions. It’s worth it, for the most engrossing TV shows streaming.

Below is the streaming service you’ll need to watch Under the Bridge.

How to watch Under the Bridge

You can watch Under the Bridge exclusively on Hulu in the US.

Getting started with Hulu is easy. You can sign up for the service and access the content on the web, the Hulu app on various devices, or add it as a channel to your streaming hub of choice.

It won’t stream elsewhere.

Is Under the Bridge streaming?

Under the Bridge began streaming on Hulu on April 17, 2024, and will run through to May 29, 2024.

Hulu Lily Gladstone plays a police officer in Under the Bridge.

It won’t air on traditional network TV, so streaming it is the only way to follow the mini-series’ drama.

Hulu released the first two episodes on April 17, and new ones will drop weekly until the finale on May 29.

How to watch Under the Bridge in the UK

In the UK, Under The Bridge is not available yet. But Disney+ often distributes Hulu shows via its Star vertical, so it may stream there later in 2024.

Hulu is a US-based streaming platform, which isn’t available in the UK. You’ll need a VPN to try and skip around the fence.

Is Under the Bridge worth watching?

Under the Bridge is a slow but moving story with two fantastic performances from Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone, so it’s worth trying.

Hulu Under the Bridge is about the case of a missing girl who was bullied.

At the time of writing, it’s rated ‘fresh‘ on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus is that the acting is wonderful and the narrative carries important themes, but the series is plodding and vague sometimes.

Carla Meyer of The Wrap wrote, “Watching young people make one terrible decision after another eventually grows tiresome and repetitive. But the show effectively portrays how bullying can develop and escalate.”

Angie Han at The Hollywood Reporter said, “Despite some moving performances (particularly from its young cast), the writing ultimately proves too vague and too muddled in its messaging to shed new light on much of anything.”

