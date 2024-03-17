One of the best anime shows ever is now streaming on Netflix

Netflix has plenty of great anime to choose from, and one of the all-time classics has just been quietly added to the service for subscribers.

You can find some of best anime shows ever on Netflix. Demon Slayer, for instance, is available for anyone in the US or UK who signs up. Then you have Cowboy Bebop, Vinland Saga, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and many more.

The selection is strong, and what’s great is that it’s consistently getting new additions. Some are newer, like Seven Deadly Sins, but, perhaps more excitingly, you get some old school picks as well.

Things you missed, or releases that have just generally gone overlooked. One series that’s just been is one such example.

Yu Yu Hakusho is now streaming on Netflix

The ’90s anime series Yu Yu Hakusho can now be streamed on Netflix with any regular subscription in the US or UK. The first 66 episodes are available, giving you a sizable chunk of the story.

A supernatural romp, Yu Yu Hakusho follows Yusuke Urameshi, a young man who becomes a detective within the afterlife, leading on all sorts of odd adventures to apprehend his targets. These quests often involve martial arts tournaments and fights, leading to some pretty staggering battles.

Yoshihiro Togashi, known for making Hunter x Hunter, created the manga, and both it and the proceeding adaptation are seminal works. They were part of the ’90s explosion of manga and anime, although these days they’ve fallen by the wayside somewhat.

Now, you can rectify that in short order. Netflix actually produced a live-action version recently as well, so if you enjoyed that show, now you can see where it came from. Our list of the best anime movies has some feature-length choices, as well.