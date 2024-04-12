5 shows to watch if you love Fallout

Here are 5 shows to watch if you loved Fallout, including post-apocalyptic adventures and Western vibes to follow-up the Amazon Prime Video show.

Fallout is finally here, answering the calls from fans for an adaptation of their favorite post-apocalyptic video game. The streaming service dropped all episodes of Fallout at at once, meaning it won’t be long before viewers have purged their way through and will be looking for something else to fill the void.

Thankfully, Fallout covers a lot of bases. A radioactive fallout, zombie-adjacent Ghouls, and a Spaghetti Western twist mean there’s lots of crossover for fans of the Amazon series. Here, we have other nuclear disasters, end-of-the-world scenarios, and plenty of Western-leaning adventures, too.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, these are the 5 TV shows to watch if you loved Fallout, with information on how to watch them.

Contents

Chernobyl (2019)

HBO

If you’re seeking other nuclear horrors, then look no further than Chernobyl. Fallout might lean on the darker side of human history, but Chernobyl will punch you in the face with it. Following the events of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, the HBO series takes an unfiltered, visceral look at the damage caused and those who try to seek justice. For a time, Chernobyl overtook every other series as the highest-rated TV show in the world, and for good reason.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a word, it’s horrific. Incredible practical and visual effects mean that not only is the incident itself a genuinely frightening experience to watch, but the physical ramifications of the accident on its surrounding citizens and workers is one of the most bone-chilling depictions of radioactive poisoning you’ll ever see.

Where to watch: Max

Deadwood (2004-2006)

HBO

If the gun-slinging ways of Fallout has you hankering for a deeper dive into the genre, then Deadwood has you covered. Over the decades, the best Westerns have shrunk down into seasons rather than big-scale movies, with Deadwood being one of the standouts. Set in the 1870s in South Dakota, you’ll find a historical adventure with plenty of violence and grit to boot.

Article continues after ad

The show received plenty of critical acclaim, winning eight Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe during its lifetime. A follow-up movie was released in 2019, so despite the fact that the series was cancelled in 2006, its legacy still holds up.

Article continues after ad

Where to watch: Max

Silo (2023-present)

Apple TV+

If (for whatever reason) the idea of society being trapped inside bunkers is what got you hooked on Fallout to begin with, then you’ll love Silo. This time, it’s Apple TV+ who are shoving humanity underground. Instead of being a response to nuclear exchange, it’s because civilians were convinced into believing that the outside world is inhospitable and deadly. But you can’t keep the human race down, and a small faction of survivors start to question the reality they’re being told.

Article continues after ad

Starring Rebecca Ferguson as a low-level engineer, Silo is a futuristic mystery that doesn’t give too much away. Instead, it keeps you guessing, leaving you to wonder if the greatest threat is on the inside or up above.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Westworld (2016-2022)

HBO

When there’s robot cowboys in the picture, there’s not much else that needs to be said. Certain settings in Fallout combine retro and Western aesthetics against the background of a nuclear wasteland, so there’s a lot going on. If you’re looking for a similar blend of genres, then Westworld will really hit the spot. Set in a futuristic, fictional theme park where rich guests role play in an Old West town, there’s no end to the violence and sense of unease explored in this retelling.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jonathan Nolan, creator of the Fallout TV show, also brought Westworld to life, so you know you’re in good hands. There’s plenty of deeper themes that are worth undertaking Westworld for, too. The limits of playing God, what it means to be human, and the imprisonment of free will are all explored in the drama series, and while it might not be as action-packed as Fallout, the sense of scope and level of detail will be sure to satisfy any fan of the former.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Last of Us (2023-present)

HBO

Fallout might not explicitly rely on zombies to get audiences good and tense, it certainly isn’t too far removed from the genre, especially when it comes to Ghouls. For those looking for something of the undead persuasion in their next show, where better to start than one of the greatest small screen contributions to the zombie genre (and video game adaptations, too) since The Walking Dead?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us premiered back in 2023, and became an instant hit. It wasn’t an easy task, with the game’s fandom being a tricky audience to please. But The Last of Us managed to win almost everyone over, combining horrific and brutal scares with a poignant human undercurrent. The zombies in question are a little more on the fantastical side, closer to the Ghouls in Fallout than to the Walkers in The Walking Dead. Now’s the time to get started, as The Last of Us Season 2 is well on the way.

Where to watch: Max

For more, check out our guides to the best shows like Yellowstone. We’ve also got recommendations for shows like The Last of Us and Succession.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.