10 anime series to watch if you love Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is widely regarded as one of the best series in anime history. From dark fantasies to intense action, here are ten similar series to watch.

Demon Slayer’s suspense-filled plot, well-developed characters and stunning animation make the series a truly unforgettable experience, landing it on many lists as one of the top anime of this generation.

But now you’ve finished watching the first four seasons and are waiting on season 5’s Swordsmith Village arc, what else is out there to fill the demon-sized hole it left behind?

We’ve watched all the greatest anime and carefully selected our top 10 series that we think Demon Slayer fans will love. So take a look, have a watch and see if you agree.

10 anime to watch if you love Demon Slayer

We’ve handpicked this list of must-watch anime series, especially for Demon Slayer fans. Available to stream across many platforms, including Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video, we’re sure there’s something here for everyone to enjoy. Happy Bingeing!

1. D. Gray-Man

If you loved Demon Slayer’s historical Japanese setting, you might also enjoy D. Gray-Man. Although, admittedly, this series is a little like Marmite.

Set in a steampunk version of 19th-century England, the series follows 15-year-old Allen Walker. In this world, an evil demon called the Earl of Millennium is turning people into monsters and as a result, a society known as the Black Order rises to stop the demons from taking over the world.

Just like Demon Slayer, D. Gray-Man leans into the dark fantasy genre. However, it can be a bit of a slow burn. But it pays off in the end. So join Allen Walker and the Black Order on their quest to save humankind with this exciting first entry to our list.

Available to watch on: Hulu and Crunchyroll

2. Ushio and Tora

Next up is the quirky but surprisingly deep anime, Ushio and Tora.

Packed with action, humor and demon-fueled entertainment, it was only a matter of time before this anime appeared on our list. The story follows teenage boy Ushio, who discovers a powerful demon called Tora hidden in the cellar of his father’s temple.

This unlikely duo teams up to battle supernatural threats in a vibrant animation reminiscent of Demon Slayer’s style, with just the right amount of action and humor to keep viewers entertained for hours.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

3. Hunter x Hunter

Hailed as one of the best shonen action anime of all time, Hunter x Hunter is a must-watch for anyone who loved Demon Slayer for the fight sequences and well-developed cast.

The storyline revolves around a young boy called Gon, who becomes a hunter to find his missing father. He travels across his world, encountering new friends, new enemies, and monstrous creatures to create a captivating narrative with memorable characters that are easy to fall in love with.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

4. Dororo

Demon Slayer and Dororo often draw comparisons, mainly due to their settings and the themes they cover. As the debate about which is the better demon-slaying show continues, why not watch both and decide for yourself?

Taking place in historical version Japan where demons run amok, a young Ronin Hyakkimaru has his body parts stolen by demons. Join him and his companion Dororo as they embark on a quest to get them back amidst a backdrop of revenge, magical mayhem and endearing companionship.

Similar to Demon Slayer, Dororo is filled with darkness, that’s occasionally dispersed by moments like when Hyakkimaru experiences rain on his skin for the first time. But beware, danger looms behind every tree.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video

5. Dr. Stone

This popular anime needs no introduction. Although, we’ll give it one anyway.

The story is about a teen genius named Senku Ishigami, who plans to rebuild civilization after mysterious event turned humanity into stone. Vowing to return his friends, family and the rest of humankind back to flesh and blood, watch a new kind of saga as Senku and his friend Taiju kickstart civilization once again.

Adapted from an award-winning, best-selling manga, the second half of Dr. Stone’s season 3 is currently airing. If you enjoyed the family and friendship elements of Demon Slayer, then you’ll also love Dr. Stone.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

6. Hell’s Paradise

Just like Demon Slayer, Hell’s Paradise is an action-heavy anime filled with violence and gore.

Adapted from a Shonen Jump+ manga with the same title, this anime traces the journey of a group of convicts who search for the Elixir of Immortality on a mysterious island as a chance to atone for their sins. In an almost Battle Royale type scenario, their quest for survival leads to some intense battles that’ll excite all Demon Slayer fans.

With season 2 predicted to be released in 2024, why not get ahead of the action by watching season 1?

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video

7. Blue Exorcist

Inspired by the 2005 film The Brothers Grimm, Blue Exorcist revolves around twin brothers Rin and Yukio, who find out they’re the sons of Satan. Fueled by this knowledge, they vow to destroy their true father. But to do this, they have to master their abilities by joining the True Cross Academy and becoming exorcists.

Blue Exorcist isn’t as dark as Demon Slayer, but this shonen anime has similar whimsical qualities that fans of the show will definitely appreciate.

Available to watch on: Funimation

8. Noragami

Demon-centric anime Noragami ended in 2015, which makes it the perfect binge-watch while you wait for Demon Slayer’s next instalment.

Meet minor god Yato, who dreams of having millions of followers (a bit like an upstarting social media influencer who hasn’t quite made it yet). But just as he’s about to give up, his fortune changes when a middle school girl saves him from being hit by a car, resulting in her soul becoming loose. Over the series, they team up to result in heart-warming and hilarious moments similar to Demon Slayer’s.

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll

9. Claymore

The core concepts of Claymore and Demon Slayer are very similar, which could make this anime the perfect substitute.

The story follows Clare, a half-human and half-Yoma hybrid known as a Claymore, and her comrades as they fight for survival in a world filled with shapeshifting demons. But there’s a twist. The more the Claymores use their supernatural abilities, the closer they come to losing their human sides forever.

Available to watch on: Crunchyroll

10. Bleach

The final entry on our list is Bleach.

It’s said that Demon Slayer drew significant inspiration from anime such as Bleach and Naruto. That’s why, if you haven’t already, you must watch this fantastic series.

Meet Ichigo, a teenage boy with the supernatural ability to see ghosts. One night, an evil spirit known as a Hollow attacks him and his two sisters. Just in time, a Shinigami (Death God) named Rukia comes to their rescue. However, she is injured in the fight and forced to transfer her powers to Ichigo to save them all. From here begins Bleach’s enthralling story that spanned 366 episodes, as Ichigo now must maintain the balance between the world of the living and the world of the dead.

Available to watch on: Hulu

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

