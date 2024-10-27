Is Venom 4 happening? The symbiote’s future explained

Venom and Eddie Brock’s story is over after three movies, but is there room for Venom 4 in Sony’s upcoming slate?

Venom: The Last Dance is true to its name. Eddie and Venom have said their goodbyes, and this part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe is now officially over and out.

But with so many Easter eggs and new characters introduced in the latest Venom movie, does that mean there’s secretly more to come?

Here’s what we know about the potential plans for Venom 4, as well as what could be ahead for this gooey alien universe.

Sorry, there aren’t any plans for Venom 4

As it stands, Venom: The Last Dance is the last movie of the series, and we won’t be seeing Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom again.

This has already been established in the new movie‘s marketing, with Hardy himself and creator Kelly Marcel both revealing that The Last Dance is the end of this journey.

“We knew it would be three,” Marcel said [via People]. “We knew it was a trilogy and we knew it would end like this from the beginning.”

“Sony asked me to [direct] and I was like, ‘Oh, okay then.’ I have been on the first two movies and it felt like we knew that this was the third and final one, and knew that this one was going to be both a blast but emotional as well.”

If you’ve seen the Venom 3 ending, then you’ll know Eddie and Venom’s partnership has most definitely come to an end, and as of right now, no further movies have been announced.

However, that’s not to say it’s the end for Sony’s symbiote universe…

There could be more movies in the Venom universe

Although The Last Dance is the end for Eddie and Venom, Kelly Marcel has teased further movies in the Venom universe.

It’s a big wide world out there in the Spider-Man canon, meaning there’s plenty more directions for this Venom-based story to go. Yes, Venom might be dead, but that’s not to say there aren’t other characters and their symbiotes to explore.

What’s more, Venom could feasibly come back – he did leave behind parts of his signature symbiotic goo as he and Eddie traveled from state to state!

For one, there’s Knull, the big bad introduced in the latest movie. Those in the know will remember Knull as being a major villain in the comic books. The Last Dance merely teases what Knull can do, and Marcel has already hinted that there’s more to come from him.

“This is just the introduction to Knull,” she explained [via Variety]. “He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows.

“The plot for Eddie and Venom closes here,” she confirmed. “But as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon. There are lots of places to go, and maybe there are a few Easter eggs in here that might start that journey off.”

There are plenty of Easter eggs indeed – the Xenophage, Knull, and Rex Strickland all play a larger role in the Marvel comics, so it makes sense that further movies could explore these characters and creatures.

As for Hardy’s Eddie Brock, it looks like this is the end. The most likely course of action would be to include him in future Spidey movies, like the upcoming Spider-Man 4, but Hardy has confirmed nothing’s been planned.

“I don’t see [Eddie Brock/Venom] in the next Spider-Man movie, because I’d have the script and I don’t have that,” he revealed [via ComicBook.com].

That’s all we know about Venom 4 right now! For more, take a look at all the best superhero movies of all time. You can also find out what’s going on with Kraven the Hunter, and read our breakdown of the Venom 3 post-credits scenes.