Upcoming TMNT movie title and release date finally revealed by Seth Rogan

Seth Rogan has just given a big update to his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) movie, confirming the release date and title of the film on social media.

One of Seth Rogan’s latest projects has been working on producing a new animated film for the iconic and beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Now, exactly a year out from its release. Seth Rogan has revealed the name of the newest Turtles adventure.

Rogan announced on Twitter that the upcoming animated movie will be called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It’s a fitting name that captures the frantic and high energy nature of the original cartoons.

Mutant Mayhem will be released on August 4, 2023 and will be exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

In the lead up to this film, Rogan has spoken at length about his excitement at being a producer for this new Turtles film. How his own experience acting and producing a lot of teenage centric projects has made him always feel attached to the characters and the story.

During an interview with Collider earlier in 2022, Rogan was discussing how, “weirdly the Teenage part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out” to him the most.

Later on in the same interview he added: “As someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping-off point for the film.”

While little is known about the plot of this new TMNT movie, the title, as well as the visual design of the new poster, indicates that the film will be more attuned with the classic style of story that Teenage Mutant Ninja fans are used to.

So far it has been confirmed that Jeff Rowe, best known for being a writer on Gravity Falls, will be directing the new Turtles film. Brendan O’Brian will be developing the script and Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver will all be producing the project. So far, none of the voice actors or specific characters to feature in the film have been revealed.

Paramount Pictures The recent live action TMNT boasted a good cast but the designs of the Turtles were heavily critiqued

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be the next big Turtles project. Previously, Michael Bay directed two live action Turtles films that were met with a mixed-to-negative reception from fans and critics alike.

Another live action film is reportedly in the works, with Bay’s team set to come back and work on the film also. Outside of live action, the franchise has been making its way back in to popular culture. On the gaming front, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was recently released and met with high praise.

However, for those hanging out for some more animated content, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, will be releasing on Paramount Plus on August 4, 2023.