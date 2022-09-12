Star Trek Picard Season 3: Release date, plot details, trailers & more

Star Trek: Picard is back for its third and final season, putting an end to an epic saga. Here’s everything you need to know about Star Trek: Picard Season 3 ahead of its release.

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 saw the long awaited return of Sir Patrick Stewart as the titular Jean-Luc Picard. Previously, Stewart played the role in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a beloved piece of the Star Trek universe that ran for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994.

In the first two seasons of Picard, most of The Next Generation could be seen back in action alongside Picard, facing off against various villains both new and old.

With Season 3 confirmed to be the final season of the show, many are expecting it to end in spectacular fashion. Here’s all the details released so far about the upcoming season of the show.

Paramount+ Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final season of the show

For months, Star Trek: Picard was only being given an early 2023 release window. However, it was recently confirmed that the show will begin airing on February 16, 2023.

The first two seasons of the show aired one new episode each week. Season 3 will follow suit, with new episodes airing each Thursday starting on February 16. Season 3 will be 10 episodes long.

Plot details for the Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard

Not much has been said about the plot of the Picard’s final season. However, one major detail that has been teased is that the show will include a brand new villain, who is reportedly played by a very well known actor.

Star Trek: Picard boss Terry Matalas teased this information when replying to a Twitter question from a fan about the upcoming season’s big baddie.

When replying to the question, Matalas said that “it is a new character. Played by someone you’ve seen a million times before. Someone I’ve always wanted to work with. And… wow. You’re not ready.”

The show has hinted at the return of familiar faces though, with Picard’s old friend Riker already seen in promotional footage for Season 3.

Is there a trailer for Star Trek: Picard?

The newest teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard can be viewed here.

The latest footage gives fans their best look yet at what they can expect from the upcoming season. The new teaser includes a first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is set to release on Paramount +. The first two seasons of the show are currently available to watch on the streaming service.

