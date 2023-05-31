Ted Lasso soundtrack: All songs from Seasons 1-3

Here’s your guide to the full soundtrack of Ted Lasso, including all the songs from every episode in Seasons 1-3.

Three years after its unexpected hit debut on Apple TV, Ted Lasso reached its finale today, capping off the third season (and the whole show, for now) with a triumphant, emotional closer.

The show’s infectious launch can be attributed to a few things: it hit the streaming platform when the world was at its lowest, its heartwarming vibes are irresistible after a few episodes, and it boasts an incredible soundtrack – even the theme is a banger.

With the last episode dropping today, we’ve put together a comprehensive list of the show’s songs – heaven knows we’ve tried.

Contents:

Ted Lasso soundtrack: Every song in Seasons 1-3

To make this as easy as possible for you, we’ve broken down the Ted Lasso soundtrack into tracklists for every episode across all three seasons.

The show’s opening song, known simply as the ‘Ted Lasso Theme’, is performed by Marcus Mumford (of Mumford and Sons fame) and Tom Howe, and it’s available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

The scores for each season, composed by Tom Howe, are also available to stream – and the team’s rendition of ‘So Long, Farewell’ is even included.

Ted Lasso soundtrack: Season 1 songs

Apple TV+

Episode 1:

‘God Save the Queen’ – Sex Pistols

‘Rainbow Chaser’ – Nirvana

‘Simplify’ – Los Coast

‘Make the Music with Your Mouth, Biz’ – Biz Markie

‘Opus 26’ – Dustin O’Halloran & Bryan Senti

Episode 2:

‘Drama’ – ELIA EX

‘Juice’ – Lizzo

‘Slam’ – Onyx

‘Saw You in a Dream’ – County Line Runner

‘Glad All Over’ – The Dave Clark Five

‘Town Called Malice’ – The Jam

‘Award Tour’ – A Tribe Called Quest

‘The Gambler’ – Don Schlitz

Episode 3:

‘Connection’ – Elastica

‘Slide to the Side’ – Beaty Heart

‘Sunday Best (Feeling Good, Like I Should)’ – Surfaces

Episode 4:

‘Mama’ – Cam Cole

‘Kids’ – Robbie Williams & Kylie Minogue

‘Swing Time’ – Tom McGowan

Episode 5:

‘Wishin’ and Hopin’ – Dusty Springfield

‘Bring It on Home’ – Sam Cooke

‘Forever’ – Mumford & Sons

Episode 6:

‘Sonnet’ – Faces on Film

‘Jerk It Out’ – Caesar

‘Harmony Hall’ – Vampire Weekend

‘Over Under Sideways Down’ – The Yardbirds

Episode 7:

‘Strange’ – Celeste

‘Wonderwall’ – Oasis

‘Bad Romance’ – Lady Gaga

‘Let It Go’ – Idina Menzel & Evan Rachel Wood

‘Decoder’ – Pixellay

Episode 8:

‘Put Your Hands Up’ – The Struts

‘Diamond Dogs’ – David Bowie

Episode 9:

‘Piano Joint (This Kind of Love)’ – Michael Kiwanuka

‘Waving Flags’ – British Sea Power

‘Leader of the Landslide’ – The Lumineers

‘Strange’ – Celeste

Episode 10:

‘Sweet Georgia Brown’ – Brother Bones & His Shadows

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ – Marcus Mumford

‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien’ – Edith Piaf

Ted Lasso soundtrack: Season 2 songs

Apple TV+

Episode 1:

‘Wise Up’ – Aimee Mann

‘Live Is Life’ – Opus

‘Here We Go’ – WILD

Episode 2:

‘Anarchy in the UK’ – Sex Pistols

‘Tear It Up’ – Queen

Episode 3:

Hand in My Pocket – Alanis Morissette

Khala My Friend – Amanaz

‘Caroline’ – Arlo Parks

Episode 4:

‘Sunrise’ – Noah Singer

‘Santa Baby – Eartha Kitt

‘Fairytale of New York’ – The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl

‘Carol of the Bells’ – John Williams

‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ – Harry Connick, Jr.

‘Christmas in Hollis’ – Run-DMC

‘Mele Kalikimaka’ – Bing Crosby

‘Little Saint Nick’ – The Beach Boys

‘Last Christmas’ – Wham!

‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ – Dean Martin

‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ – Ella Fitzgerald

‘Up on the Housetop’ – John Swanson

Episode 5:

‘Swingin’ on a Rainbow’ – Frankie Avalon

‘To Love What I Want, and Want What I Love’ – Mable John

‘She’s a Rainbow’ – The Rolling Stones

‘Song 2’ – Blur

‘L-O-V-E’ – Nat King Cole

Episode 6:

‘Dancing Shoes’ – Arctic Monkeys

‘Jumpman’ – Drake & Future

‘Only’ – RY X

Episode 7:

‘I Got You Babe’ – Sonny & Cher

‘I’m Your Man’ – Spiritualized

‘By Your Side’ – Sade

‘I Feel Free’ – Cream

Episode 8:

Witness (1 Hope) – Roots Manuva

‘La Virgen de la Macarena’ – Arturo Sandoval

‘Down by the Riverside’ – Mahalia Jackson

‘Loving Is Easy’ – Rex Orange County feat. Benny Sings

‘Blue Moon’ – The Marcels

‘Beware of Darkness’ – George Harrison

‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ – Oasis

‘Your Song – Carly and Martina

‘Somewhere Only We Know’ – Keane

Episode 9:

‘Corporate World’ – The Dust Brothers

‘Clair de Lune’ – Isao Tomita

‘We are the Champions’ – Queen

‘Legendary’ – Donnie Visa

‘Hello’ – Martin Solveig ft. Dragonette

‘Nightclub Jitters’ – The Replacements

‘Fit But You Know It’ – The Streets

‘A Girl Like You’ – Edwyn Collins

‘Last Train to London’ – Electric Light Orchestra

‘Together is a Beautiful Place to Be’ – Nubya Garcia

‘Alone Again (Naturally)’ – Gilbert O’Sullivan

‘Posse on Broadway’ – Sir Mix-A-Lot

‘The Universal’ – Blur

‘You Put the Spice in My Life’ – Dale Chafin

Episode 10:

‘I Wanna Sex You Up’ – Color Me Badd

‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ – Rick Astley

‘Easy Lover’ – Philip Bailey & Phil Collins

‘I Remember’ – Molly Drake

Episode 11:

‘Cold/Mess’ – Prateek Kuhad

‘Karma Police’ – Radiohead

‘Bye Bye Bye’ – *NSYNC

‘Run Away’ – Le Pars

‘Abele’ – E.T. Mensah

‘Love Is Everywhere (Beware)’ – Wilco

Episode 12:

‘Yesterday’s Papers’ – The Rolling Stones

‘yankee and the brave’ – Run the Jewels

‘Don’t Bring Me Down’ – Electric Light Orchestra

Ted Lasso soundtrack: Season 3 songs

Apple TV+

Episode 1:

‘Wigwam’ – Bob Dylan

‘Follow the Leader’ – Eric B. & Rakim

‘In Another Time’ – Sade

‘Ring the Alarm’ – Beyoncé

Episode 2:

‘Lovely Day/Good as Hell Mashup’ – Pomplamoose

‘Ready to Go’ – Republica

‘Liquidator’ – Harry J All-Stars

Episode 3:

‘Out of My Head’ – Fastball

‘Prisencolinensinainciusol’ – Adriano Celentano

‘Superstar’ – Andrew Lloyd Webber & Murray Head feat. The Trinidad Singers

‘No Wahala (Remix)’ – 1da Banton feat. Kiss Daniel & Tiwa Savage

Episode 4:

‘Ti Kinonia Ine Afti’ – Spanomarkou feat. Giorgos Raptis

‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)’ – Digable Planets

‘Joker and the Thief’ – Wolfmother

‘Fist Fight!’ – Crisis of Conformity

Episode 5:

‘You Can Do It’ – Ice Cube, Mack 10 & Ms. Toi

‘Oh! What a Performance’ – Nirvana

‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’ – Wham!

Episode 6:

‘Three Little Birds’ – Bob Marley and the Wailers

‘Smoorverliefd’ – Doe Maar

‘Het Werd Zomer’ – Rob de Nijs

‘Pastorale’ – Liesbeth List & Ramses Shaffy

‘Boy’ – Book of Love

‘Venus’ – Shocking Blue

‘Zij Gelooft In Mij’ – André Hazes

‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head’ – B.J. Thomas

‘Happy Little Sunbeam’ – Chet Baker

‘Waiting in School’ – Ricky Nelson

‘Du’ – Peter Maffay

‘Swish’ – Cityboy Chop & Dialtone

Episode 7:

‘Dreams’ – The Cranberries

‘Sometime in the Morning’ – The Monkees

‘Rocks’ – Primal Scream

‘What Would I Do Without You’ – Ray Charles

‘Cool Cat’ – Conte Conte

‘Shoegaze’ – Alabama Shakes

‘Centerfield’ – John Fogerty

‘You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me’ – The Miracles

‘Doomed’ – Moses Sumney

‘Alright’ – Supergrass

‘Find Someone Like You’ – Snoh Aalegra

‘Enjoy’ – Tekno

Episode 8:

‘My Ever Changing Moods’ – The Style Council

‘Criminal’ – Fiona Apple

‘Take Your Mama’ – Alex Vargas

‘Hey Jude’ – Alex Vargas

‘Strangers’ – The Kinks

‘Mistakes’ – Sharon Van Etten

‘Grand Illusion’ – Lily Kershaw

‘Tout doux tout doucement’ – Marcel Amont

Episode 9:

‘La Cage aux Folles’ – George Hearn

‘Cinders’ – Vera Decay

‘All That You Are’ – Bear’s Den

‘I Am What I Am’ – George Hearn

Episode 10:

‘Red Right Hand’ – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

‘Light’ – Michael Kiwanuka

‘Golden Star’ – Middle Kids

‘Done Did Me No Good’ – Bahamas

‘Union Jack’ – Big Audio Dynamite

Episode 11:

‘Long Road’ – The Tremeloes

‘Manchester England (From Hair)’ – Galt MacDermot, James Rado & Company

‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ – Queen

‘Fought & Lost’ – Sam Ryder

‘Home’ – Brandi Carlile

Episode 12:

‘The Big One’ – Alan Tew

‘So Long, Farewell’ – The Vandals

‘So Long, Farewell’ – Ted Lasso cast

‘Waterfall’ – The Stone Roses

‘Shadows’ – Future Islands ft. Debbie Harry

‘In Between Days’ – Ben Folds

‘A Beautiful Game’ – Ed Sheeran

‘Father and Son’ – Cat Stevens

‘Fight Test’ – The Flaming Lips

And that’s the whole Ted Lasso soundtrack. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

