What time is the Ted Lasso finale on tonight?

The Ted Lasso Season 3 finale, believed to be the last episode of the show, is nearly here – but what time will it air on Apple TV, and when will it be released across the world?

Ted Lasso, the hit Apple TV sitcom, is about to come to a close – at least, that’s been the defining sentiment over the course of the third season, with many of the show’s cast teasing that it’ll be the final fixture for the series.

Ahead of Episode 12, there’s lots of questions needing answers: what is the “truth bomb” Ted was about to tell Rebecca, why did Bex and Ms. Kakes show up at her door, and will the team “win the whole f*cking thing”? Check out our predictions here.

So, as fans prepare for AFC Richmond’s last of the season, here’s how to watch the Ted Lasso finale and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Ted Lasso finale release time

You can find the air times and release dates for the Ted lasso finale below:

Timezone Date Time PDT May 30 9pm EDT May 31 12am Brazil May 31 1am UK May 31 5am Central European Time May 31 6am India Standard Time May 31 9:30am Japan Standard Time May 31 1pm Australia May 31 2pm New Zealand May 31 4pm

This was confirmed by Apple TV’s official Twitter account, which warned: “At about minute 74, there’s going to be a whole room of grown men crying.”

If you’re feeling a bit confused, the air times for Ted Lasso have been all over the place since the start of Season 3. Many expected new episodes to drop 12am PT/3am ET, but they’ve often hit the streaming platform at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episodes 1-11 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now, as well as the first two seasons. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

