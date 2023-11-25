Ted Lasso: Will there be a spin-off series?

Ted Lasso has been a fan-favorite show for the past few years, so is this enough to garner a sequel or spin-off series?

Ted Lasso, the heart-warming AppleTV+ sitcom that launched in 2020, had been a pretty surprise hit of the past few years.

The show, which starred Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, followed this synopsis: “An American football coach is hired to manage a British soccer team; what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits.”

While the third and final season wasn’t as acclaimed as the previous two, the show still ended with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is clearly still living in the hearts of many fans. So does this mean there will ever be a spin-off?

Will there be a Ted Lasso spin-off?

While no door is ever fully closed when it comes to Hollywood, it doesn’t seem like there will be any spin-off for Ted Lasso.

The series ends with Ted going back to the U.S., and Rebecca staying the owner of the club despite selling almost half of it. Considering that’s the main (platonic) pairing of the show splitting up, it’s hard to think of where else the show might go.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, echoed this sentiment recently, stating to The Hollywood Reporter that “Everyone keeps asking this, but no, there’s been no word of a spinoff at all, and I have made it quite clear that unless Ted was in it… I can’t imagine really a world where Rebecca exists without Ted because they are each other’s inspiration.”

In an earlier interview with Deadline, Jason Sudeikis explained that Season 3 was: “the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

However, he did add that: “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks to get to watch the further telling of these stories. Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us who were working on the show have tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

