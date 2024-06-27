The Bear Season 3 soundtrack: All artists and songs

All 10 new episodes of The Bear Season 3 are now available, so here’s details of every song on the soundtrack, plus the artists who perform them.

The Bear Season 3 tells the tale of a Chicago restaurant, and the complicated and fractured relationships between the characters who work there.

The action is underpinned by a kick-ass soundtrack, largely consisting of alternative, indie, and rock classics, picked out by showrunner Christopher Storey, and his co-music supervisor Josh Senior.

Season 1 featured songs by Pearl Jam, REM, Wilco, and Radiohead, while the Season 2 soundtrack had Smashing Pumpkins, The Replacements, Pixies, and Weezer. You can now watch Season 3 of The Bear, while all the news tunes can be found below.

Article continues after ad

Every song on The Bear Season 3 soundtrack

Here’s a list of every song on The Bear Season 3 soundtrack, including the artists who perform them, plus how and where they appear in the series.

Episode 1

None.

Episode 2

‘Save it For Later’ by Eddie Vedder

Article continues after ad

Plays over opening credits montage of Chicago waking up, heading to work, and preparing lots of food.

‘(Nice Dream)’ by Radiohead

Over end credits.

Episode 3

None.

Episode 4

‘Pearly Dewdrops’ Drops by The Cocteau Twins

Heard in the background as Carmy shares a romantic moment with Claire, in happier times. During which she tells him a horror story from her job at the hospital.

‘Spining Away’ by Brian Eno & John Cale

Article continues after ad

Underscores Tina shopping for groceries.

‘Long Live’ by Taylor Swift

Richie’s daughter listens to this in the background while Richie has an awkward conversation with Tiffany’s fiancé Frank (Josh Hartnett).

‘Getchoo’ by Weezer

Heard when they realize a food critic has already visited The Bear to review, then continues to play over end credits.

Episode 5

‘Dream Little One, Dream’ by Walter Schumann & Charles Laughton

The ‘main title’ from 1955 classic The Night of the Hunter can briefly be heard over scenes of Sugar stressing about her upcoming birth.

Article continues after ad

‘Purple Heather’ by Van Morrison

This version of the song – recorded live at The Troubadour – plays over scenes of Carmy and Richie receiving the news that Chef Terry’s restaurant is closing. It continues while the staff prep for the Tribune photographers.

Article continues after ad

‘Mixed Emotions’ by The Rolling Stones

This Rolling Stones track plays when Sammy Fak (John Cena) shows up at The Bear to help his brother buff the floor, as well as when “The Computer” appears to sort their finances. The song returns at the end of the episode when Carmy is looking at old photos, and continues through the credits.

Episode 6

‘Get Down On It’ by Kool & the Gang

Tina is woken at 6am by her radio alarm clock, which is playing this memorable slice of funk. The tune then plays while she gets ready for the day.

‘The Morning Fog’ by Kate Bush

Article continues after ad

This Kate Bush classic plays while Tina is busy hunting and applying for jobs, and travelling around Chicago looking for work.

Article continues after ad

‘Let Whip It’ by Dazz Band

Another funky tune plays very briefly on the alarm clock before Tina turns it off.

‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys

This absolute banger plays as Tina enters The Beef for the first time, where she meets Richie, and eats an Italian beef sandwich that makes her cry.

‘Got This Happy Feeling’ by Ghetto Brothers

This joyous tune plays when Tina gets home, having landed her job at The Beef.

Episode 7

‘No Machine’ by Adrianne Lenker

Article continues after ad

Plays when Carmy is casting his mind back to happier times with Claire, and Richie and Sydney are also thinking about the past.

‘Save it for Later’ by The Beat

The tune is on in the cafe where Sydney meets with Shapiro and finds herself being offered a new job opportunity.

‘Fight For Your Right’ by The Beastie Boys

This raver plays while beef sandwiches are being made, bagged, and sold.

Article continues after ad

‘Stephanie’ by Lindsey Buckingham

The live version of this song – which was recorded at the Hoyt Sherman Palace – plays while Sugar and Richie have an emotional heart-to-heart.

‘Up on the Roof’ by Carole King

Article continues after ad

This gentle ballad plays at the end of Episode 7, when Sugar goes into labor, and continues into the credits.

Episode 8

‘New Noise’ by Refused

Plays when Sugar is practically giving birth while stuck in traffic. The tune kicks into high gear when she calls her mom.

‘Baby I Love You’ by The Ronettes

Donna plays this to Sugar to help calm her nerves pre-birth, precipitating a moving moment between mother and daughter. The song returns to play over the end credits.

Episode 9

‘Are You Looking Up’ by Mk.gee

This tune is heard while Carmy is pulling cardboard boxes from the trash with the Fak brothers.

Article continues after ad

‘Strange Currencies’ by R.E.M.

This throwback to a previous season plays when Carmy is considering calling Claire, while saying “I’m sorry” to himself.

Article continues after ad

‘Secret Love’ by Stevie Nicks

Heard while Richie and Tiffany are sitting in a park talking/arguing as their daughter plays.

‘Blowing Kisses’ by Jennifer Castle

Plays while Carmy is sketching and researching dishes, while Sydney is elsewhere, looking out at the ocean.

‘A Murder of One’ by Counting Crows

This one is used when Sugar is looking at an adorable video of her baby, while Carmy psyches himself up for the funeral of the restaurant Ever.

Article continues after ad

Episode 10

‘In the Garage’ by Weezer

Can be heard over a montage of photos and footage of great chefs, including an unexpected Bradley Cooper!

‘The Big Country’ by Talking Heads

Plays while service is being prepared for the Ever funeral.

‘Joy’ by The Sundays

Can be heard while the chefs talk shop and eat dinner during the restaurant funeral.

‘Within Your Reach’ by The Replacements

Also plays while the chefs share war stories at the dinner table.

Article continues after ad

‘Can You Hear Me’ by David Bowie

Also plays underneath those stories, and while Carmy is thinking about Claire.

‘Diamond Diary’ by Tangerine Dream

Article continues after ad

This Tangerine Dream joint can be heard while Richie is busy asking questions in the kitchen.

‘Just One More Day’ by Otis Redding

This live version underscores more dinner table talk, as Carmy stares at his nemesis, then eventually confronts him.

‘We Close Our Eyes’ by Susannah Hoffs

Plays while Luca and Sydney are chatting over a glass of wine in the kitchen.

‘Big White Cloud’ by John Cale

Can be heard while Sydney and Shapiro discuss that job opportunity again. The song fades out, then kicks back in as several characters stare at the ‘Every Second Counts’ sign being taken down.

Article continues after ad

‘Laid’ by James

This boistrous James number plays while everyone is drinking, eating, partying, and generally having a good time at Sydney’s place.

Article continues after ad

‘Disarm’ by Smashing Pumpkins

Kicks in when Carmy has scanned his restaurant review, and exclaims the word “motherf**ker.” The words “To be continued” then appear onscreen as credits roll over the song.

On top of all these tunes, any score you hear is courtesy of Jeffrey “JQ” Qaiyum and Johnny Iguana.

The Bear Season 3 is now streaming on FX/Hulu/Disney+ depending on where you live. For answers to The Bear questions, here’s how Mikey dies and the French Laundry explained. And for TV that isn’t The Bear, here’s more shows streaming this month.