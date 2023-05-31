Ted Lasso Season 4: Everything we know

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4, or could there be spinoffs? Here’s what we know about a possible fourth season of the Apple TV show.

Ted Lasso was a balm for the soul when it launched on Apple TV in 2020. The world learned to “believe”, and it became the streaming platform’s biggest hit, garnering critical acclaim and winning 11 Emmys over the course of its run.

The show follows the titular American coach as he travels to the UK to coach AFC Richmond, managed by the vengeful ex-wife of the club’s former owner. However, she soon sees the error of her ways as Ted wins everyone over with his feel-good, happy-go-lucky spirit, all while battling his own demons.

With the Season 3 finale airing today – you can read our breakdown of the ending here – some fans may be wondering if there’ll be a Ted Lasso Season 4, so here’s what we know.

Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 4?

No, it doesn’t look like there’ll be a Ted Lasso Season 4 – but there may be spinoffs.

The finale almost certainly marks the end of the mainline series, as echoed by the cast on the show. Speaking to Deadline, Jason Sudeikis said: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

The show’s Twitter account also seemed to confirm it was the last season, tweeting: “A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match. It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end.”

However, he added: “I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks to get to watch the further telling of these stories. Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show have tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Brendan Hunt, the star behind Coach Beard as well as a co-creator, also told Consequence: “Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing.

“Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what The Office did, you know: six eps, a special, boom, we’re done. We’ve certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked.”

Is there a Ted Lasso Season 4 release date?

As of May 2023, Ted Lasso Season 4 does not have a release date.

There’s a big reason for this: it hasn’t been announced, and it likely isn’t happening at all. However, we’ll update this space if anything changes.

Ted Lasso Season 4 cast: Who’d be in it?

While this is all speculation, we’d expect the following cast members to return for Ted Lasso Season 4 if it went head:

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent

Juno Temple as Keeley Jones

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya

Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Andrea Anders as Michelle Lasso

There are plenty of other actors who could also reprise their roles, but it’s all hypothetical until we hear anything more concrete from the creatives behind the series.

Ted Lasso Season 4 plot: What would it be about?

While there aren’t any official plot details, we’d expect Ted Lasso Season 4 to follow Richmond as they compete in the Champions League while Ted works on his relationship with Michelle back in the US.

You can read more about whether or not Ted gets back together with his ex-wife here, but at least for right now, Ted is staying in America. He missed his son throughout Season 3, and we can’t see him going back to the UK in a hurry.

The finale did leave enough routes open for another season, if not a spinoff: Richmond is going to create a women’s team, Roy is the new manager of the team, and Nate is back at the club.

Hunt told Sky News: “We’ve always seen it as a three-part thing and we’re coming up to the end of that. So, we definitely treated it like the end of that story. Whether or not people will be happy with that – the people are very unpredictable.

“I think there’s 20 spin-offs that we could do, but maybe we won’t do any of them. I don’t know… I only hope that if we do them, they are animated musicals.”

Mohammed, who plays Nate, also said: “I get nervous about the idea of a spinoff, especially because Ted Lasso has been such a hit, and everyone is so grateful for that. There’s always a danger with spinoffs, right? Not quite hitting the right note, but I don’t know. Let’s see.”

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

