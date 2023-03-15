How to make the Ted Lasso biscuits: Official recipe

Ted Lasso Season 3 is here, which means fans are absolutely ravenous for his golden, crumbly “biscuits with the boss” biscuits – we’ve got the official recipe, so here’s how to make them.

Throughout Ted Lasso, there’s been a mainstay of the titular coach’s relationship with Rebecca: every morning, he walks into her office and hands her a small pink box full of handmade, home-baked biscuits.

Rebecca hesitantly accepted the sweet treats – at first. Now, the look of joy on her face as she sees them, and the ecstasy of every bite, is enough to make anyone rummage in their own biscuit tin.

Sure enough, the biscuits have returned in Ted Lasso Season 3 – so, here’s the official recipe so you can find out how to make them yourself.

Ted Lasso biscuits recipe

The Ted Lasso biscuits require just four ingredients. Depending on your experience and flakiness in the kitchen, prep time should only take around 15 minutes, with 45-60 minutes baking time.

Ingredients

250g plain flour

225g unsalted butter

75g icing sugar

¼ teaspoon of salt

Recipe

Preheat your oven to 150°C/300°F. Sift flour and salt, mix into bowl, and set aside. Mix butter with an electric whisk on a high speed until fluffy (this should take 3-5 minutes). As you’re whisking, add sugar slowly and gradually and keep mixing until it’s pale and fluffy. Add all of your flour and mix until combined. Butter a square pan. Pat and roll the shortbread into the pan – it shouldn’t be any thicker than 1/2 inches. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Cut the shortbread into squares Bake until golden and always check the middle is firm. It should take between 45-60 minutes, but it may take a little longer depending on your oven. Let them cool completely, and tuck in.

This recipe was first shared by TODAY. Enjoy the biscuits, with or without the boss.

Episode 1 of Ted Lasso Season 3 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now, as well as the first two seasons. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.