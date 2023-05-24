Ted Lasso: Who is Bex?

Who is Bex in Ted Lasso? Season 3 Episode 11 ends with two women showing up at Rebecca’s door looking for help – so, who is Bex?

The latest episode of Ted Lasso set up the endgame of the Apple TV+ show (no, not that one). After unceremoniously leaving West Ham, Nate takes a job as a waiter at the Taste of Athens – much to the frustration of his girlfriend Jade, who wants him to go back to Richmond.

Meanwhile, the players and coaching staff are keen on Nate returning to the club, while Coach Beard still sees him as a “dirty Judas.” Jamie has his own problems, struggling to find the spark in his soul without his father looming over him, and then there’s whatever’s going on between Roy and Keeley.

In the closing scenes of the episode, we see a familiar face at Rebecca’s door: Bex – so, here’s who she is.

Who is Bex in Ted Lasso?

Bex, played by Keeley Hazell, is Rupert’s ex-wife and the mother of his child.

She first appeared in Season 1 Episode 4. Her name is also Rebecca, but the media (and everyone else in the show) calls her Bex on account of the “old Rebecca.”

While eventually marrying Rupert and sharing a child with him – infuriating Rebecca, as Rupert claimed he didn’t want kids while they were together – Bex is never antagonistic towards Rebecca or anyone else.

In the new season’s earlier episodes, their relationship wasn’t on steady footing: Bex made several jokes about his age, and they’ve since separated after he told her about his affair with his assistant Ms. Kakes (Rosie Lou). “I saw you with your assistant. Your daughter deserves better and so does Bex, stop f*cking around,” Rebecca told him.

In Episode 11, Rebecca opens her door to find Bex outside. “Sorry to just show up like this, I need some advice. Can we come in?” she says, before revealing Ms. Kakes standing next to her.

Ted Lasso Episodes 1-11 are streaming now. Check out the rest of our coverage below:

