Every episode of Ted Lasso ranked

As Ted Lasso comes to an end, here’s our final ranking of all 34 episodes across all three seasons from worst to best.

When Apple TV introduced a football spin-off from an NBC advert for the Premier League, no one imagined the impact Ted Lasso would have. The sports comedy grew into a powerful show about the impact of toxic masculinity on men’s mental health. Ted’s arrival in Season 1 propels this culture change at AFC Richmond, as it’s about what each person can bring to the team by simply being themselves.

Season 3 has revisited old easter eggs, as the writers finish incredible narrative arcs for the lead characters. Rebecca has rebuilt her self-worth after her divorce and revisited her journey to motherhood, as Ted has overcome his self-doubt and learned to manage his crippling anxiety. There are similar powerful conclusions for Nate, Keeley, Roy, and Jamie.

In some ways, a TV show as well orchestrated as this one is near impossible to rank. Yet, with the rumor that the aptly titled Season 3 finale ‘So Long, Farewell’ is the show’s final outing, it is time to assess the wins and losses of Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso episodes ranked

34. Season 1 Episode 5: ‘Tan Lines’

Our first introduction to Michelle and Henry Lasso, is the start of Ted’s divorce and movement away from his old life to pursue the new one blooming in Richmond.

This episode lays a lot of groundwork for the first season’s events, and longer character arcs such as Jamie becoming a team player, and Keeley and Roy’s relationship. It’s a good foundation for things to grow.

33. Season 3 Episode 1: ‘Smells Like Mean Spirit’

In all honesty, Season 3 opened to a tepid start. AFC Richmond receives the disappointing projection that they will come last, and Ted feels a field trip to the sewers will help. Something is missing from the show’s usual charm.

32. Season 2 Episode 9: ‘Beard After Hours’

This has to be one of the strangest episodes in the series. This self-contained episode follows Coach Beard after the team’s demoralising loss against Manchester City. The string of events is a fun exploration of his character, but seems irrelevant to the wider plot.

31. Season 1 Episode 2: ‘Biscuits’

These gosh darn biscuits. Episode 2 is a strong start to the show that sees Ted try to win over his boss with freshly baked shortbread biscuits that he bakes and delivers every morning. Yet, almost three seasons later and Rebecca still doesn’t know he bakes them himself… for her. One of the more underwhelming parts of the show.

30. Season 1 Episode 1: ‘Pilot’

In some ways, as the introduction to Ted Lasso, the pilot hits the mark. Rebecca dismisses the misogynistic coach, settles into her new role as boss, and brings in the wild card and football novice coach Lasso.

Sure, it’s a good first outing from Kanas, but as with many first episodes, it’s a warm-up. Ted comes out the gate rooting and tooting, while Roy is still growing into his hairstyle and grizzly demeanour. There’s also little Ted and Rebecca chemistry, which the show relies on.

29. Season 2 Episode 1: ‘Goodbye Earl’

Every new season of Ted Lasso seems to feel the dip in momentum from the break. This traumatizing episode introduces the team’s new sports psychologist, Sharon Fieldstone, as Dani tries to rebuild his love of football, after he accidentally kills the team’s greyhound mascot Earl.

28. Season 3 Episode 2: ‘(I Don’t Want To Go To) Chelsea’

In some ways, the first few episodes of season three, almost completely forgets what makes Ted Lasso great. The Zava storyline starts as quickly as it stops, and the first few episodes of Season 3 feel quite aimless. Thankfully, Rebecca steals the show towards the end and beats her husband to sign the prestigious player.

27. Season 1 Episode 6: ‘Two Aces’

The best thing about this episode is the introduction of the joy that is Dani Rojas. However, things are still at odds. Rebecca works against the team and shadily sends Jamie back to Manchester City. Meanwhile, AFC Richmond are distracted by a curse that is rumoured to affect the famous grounds.

26. Season 3 Episode 3: ‘4-5-1’

As an early episode into season 3, ‘4-5-1’ introduces some wacky new easter eggs for fans to fixate on. Rebecca visits her mother’s psychic and receives some problematic predictions that upset her, even more so when the green match book from the vision appears. Zava improves the team’s position in the league, and Ted comes to terms with his wife moving on.

25. Season 3 Episode 4: ‘Big Week’

In this episode, Nate and Ted finally have a face-off, sort of. AFC Richmond momentarily lose their mind after seeing Nate rip down their Believe poster, and the rage-fuelled game turns sour and into a heavy loss.

Rebecca warns Rupert not to repeat the past with his assistant and Ted calls Michelle to say how he feels, all to be told they’ll speak another time. It’s an episode that feels like it could have been an email in all honesty.

24. Season 2 Episode 7: ‘Headspace’

Ted has a rocky start with therapy, but after a few trials and errors, he begins to open up to Dr. Sharon. This episode also marks the birth of the Wonder Kid, in Nate’s viral video and the start of his bullying towards Colin and the new Nate, Will.

23. Season 1 Episode 9: ‘All Apologies’

With the series finale drawing to a close, ‘All Apologies’ wraps up most of the conflict in Season 1. Rebecca confesses to Ted about being behind the paparazzi pictures, part of her hate-fuelled mission to bring down her ex-husband. He forgives her instantly before she shows the same kindness to Higgins, and he returns to Richmond.

22. Season 2 Episode 11: ‘Midnight Train to Royston’

This Sam-heavy episode follows Ghanaian billionaire Edwin Akufo as he attempts to buy the key player for a super league, but Sam’s torn. Things also begin to unravel at the heart of team Richmond, as Trent informs Ted that a story is about to break about his panic attacks, and the tip came from none other than his friend and coach Nate.

21. Season 2 Episode 12: Inverting the Pyramid of Success

The Season 2 finale sees Ted get the support of his team for his panic attacks, as Nate finally confronts Ted after feeling neglected and ignored on the coaching team.

Richmond gets promoted, but the fracture is set. Nate’s tactics are no longer used and Sam decides to stay, much to Akufo’s fury. However, it is the beginning of important scenes happening off-screen on the show, as the season ends with a shot of Nate as the newest coach at West Ham.

20. Season 3 Episode 8: ‘We’ll Never Have Paris’

This is a meaty episode with big revelations. Michelle returns to London, but this time with her former couple’s therapist turned boyfriend Dr. Jacob. Henry tries to bond with his dad, as Ted struggles to watch Michelle’s new partner whisk her away to her dream destination, Paris.

All the while, Keeley stands her ground as an explicit video is leaked online and she refuses to apologise for filming it. As a result, Isaac encourages the team to delete all their explicit photos and discovers that Colin is gay.

19. Season 2 Episode 6: ‘The Signal’

‘The Signal’ is undoubtedly a fan-favorite episode. Roy joins the coaching team and they begin to encourage Jamie to play aggressively on a specific cue (you know the one).

Ted suffers another panic attack and has to walk off the pitch mid-game, leaving an opportunity for Nate to step up – a pivotal point in Nate’s brief villain origin story.

18. Season 3 Episode 7: ‘The Strings That Bind Us’

It would be easy to focus on the more humorous use of red string in this episode, but it’s also the first time the unusual Ted Lasso tactics come together.

Total football allows AFC Richmond to play better than ever, and Trent is sure that the Lasso way is going to work.

Sam’s dad ultimately steals the show in this episode, as he comforts his son after his restaurant Ola’s is vandalized when he stands up to an MP on Twitter.

17. Season 3 Episode 5: ‘Signs’

Season 3 documents a lot of Rebecca’s progression after her divorce. In ‘Signs’, she returns to a clinic to revisit her desire to be a mother but tragically learns she can’t have children of her own.

Rupert sets Nate up with a model, who turns her nose up at his favourite place, The Taste of Athens, and the stand-offish waitress Jade takes her place.

The somewhat pointless Zava storyline comes to an end, as he retires, but it does lead to a stellar Ted speech about self-belief that bumps this episode up significantly.

16. Season 1 Episode 8: ‘The Diamond Dogs’

What is Ted Lasso without The Diamond Dogs? This is the start of the men’s group to discuss their personal and romantic issues, in an informal mental health group.

Ted also famously beats Rupert at darts, after he buys some shares in Richmond and mocks Rebecca’s ability to run his former club. Barbecue sauce.

15. Season 2 Episode 2: ‘Lavender’

As Jamie’s brief stint as a Love Island-esque reality star comes to an end, the team isn’t keen to welcome him back to Richmond. Ted’s belief in second chances means he does return, and the gang is back together again.

Roy Kent has more screen time again, as Phoebe’s new football coach, before he takes up a pundit job at Sky Sports and livens up the show with his language.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

14. Season 2 Episode 10: ‘No Weddings and a Funeral’

This episode captures the mixed emotions that are involved with every death and funeral. Laughter for the good times, tears, and the inevitability of revisiting childhood trauma. It also includes the eulogy to end all eulogies as the mourners sing ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ by Rick Astley.

Rebecca ends her short-lived relationship with Sam, Sassy and Nora return, and Ted opens up to Dr. Sharon about his dad’s death by suicide. This episode also provides a beautiful parallel between Rebecca and Ted’s childhood trauma, another heart-breaking nod to their unspoken connection… which is sadly never addressed.

13. Season 1 Episode 3: ‘Trent Crimm: The Independent’

Much to Rebecca’s dismay, the reporter she hires to profile Ted actually writes up a positive piece about the endearing Lasso Way.

It’s one of our first tastes of the extent of Ted’s kindness, as he visits the Indian restaurant his former taxi driver Ollie owns, and tucks into the spicy food. It also establishes the Trent Crimm and Ted Lasso chemistry that features heavily in Season 3.

12. Season 2 Episode 3: ‘Do the Right-Est thing’

As goddaughter days out go, Nora has a ball when she goes to work with Rebecca. She swoons over Sam, as he stands up to Dubai Air for their environmental impact on Nigeria. It’s a sweet episode that brings the team together and builds up Rebecca’s confidence, where Jamie finally learns to become a team player.

11. Season 3 Episode 10: ‘International Break’

A lot of action is squeezed into this episode, but there was nothing more satisfying than watching Rebecca tear down the idea of a Super League and dissuade Rupert’s advances.

It also introduced our new favourite holiday, Uncle Day, brought Phoebe back to our screens and confirmed the fan theory that the nurse from season 2 was Roy’s sister.

10. Season 1 Episode 10: ‘The Hope That Kills You’

It’s a mixed bag of emotions in the Season 1 finale. There’s the promise of hope as Richmond only needs to tie their game to avoid relegation, but Jamie sets up a goal in the final minutes (for Man City) to secure his former team’s defeat.

The football-heavy episode is also the final outing for Roy Kent on the pitch, which well and truly earns this spot in the top 10.

9. Season 2 Episode 5: ‘Rainbow’

This is a pivotal episode in Season 2, as Nate learns to become more assertive with Keeley and Rebecca’s help and gets the best table to impress his parents.

After helping Ted get Isaac out of his own head and in the game again, Roy walks out mid-broadcast of Soccer Saturday and onto the pitch as a coach. The strain on the overstuffed coaching team begins, and it starts the new age of the team on and off the pitch.

8. Season 1 Episode 7: ‘Make Rebecca Great Again’

‘Make Rebecca Great Again’ is stuffed with easter eggs that are referenced throughout the final season. Richmond have their first win against Everton, Sassy, and Ted hook up, Keeley and Roy kiss, and much to everyone’s delight, Rebecca sings.

It’s the start of Rebecca’s journey back to herself after the divorce, by reconnecting with old friends who build her identity again. Ted also has his first panic attack, and the show begins to tackle more difficult conversations about mental health.

7. Season 1 Episode 4: ‘For the Children’

This episode establishes the friendships that will drive the next few seasons. Keeley and Rebecca help each other recover from their dreadful partners (and ex’s) at the gala, while the show starts to tease the undeniable chemistry between Rebecca and Ted.

Ted stands up to Rupert and calls out his terrible, cruel remarks and behavior, and as a result, Rebecca starts to stand up to him herself too.

6. Season 2 Episode 4: ‘Carol of the Bells’

As festive episodes go, this is one of the best. Filled with romantic comedy references from Love Actually, Carol of the Bells sees the team visit the Higgins family home for Christmas.

Rebecca saves Ted from a drink-fuelled day of depression and the duo deliver gifts and good cheer to underprivileged children, while Roy and Keeley doorknock for a doctor for Phoebe.

This heartwarming episode sees all the characters at their best and is stuffed with the Ted Lasso charm we know and love.

5. Season 3 Episode 9: ‘La Locker Room Aux Follies’

For a while, audiences wondered where the show was taking Colin’s storyline. Yet, as Isaac lashes out at an homophobic fan, Colin comes out to the team, who all accept and support his sexuality.

As Colin plays truthfully to himself, he scores and has his best performance on the pitch to date. Before he reconciles with Isaac, and one of the best exchanges in the entire series happens over a game of FIFA.

4. Season 3 Episode 11: ‘Mom City’

The Mums are out in full force to show remind their boys of how far they’ve come. Ted’s mum arrives out of the blue and she witnesses the progression he’s made in therapy, as he challenges her dismissive behavior and pretenses.

While Jamie takes his childhood idols Keeley and Roy home, we discover that he’s a major mummy’s boy and our heart swells for the love they share.

It’s a beautiful examination of Jamie’s impressive and well-developed character arc, as well as how the relationship with our parents defines our identity as an adult.

3. Season 2 Episode 8: ‘Man City’

Ooft, the Roy and Jamie embrace hits hard in this episode. As Richmond plays Man City at Wembley, the team witnesses the extent of Jamie’s dad’s violence as he abuses and torments Jamie in front of them all.

Jamie stands up for himself and hits him back, only to be comforted by his nemesis Roy. It’s a gut-wrenching moment, that is handled incredibly well.

Meanwhile, Sam and Rebecca learn they are each other’s Bantr date and have dinner, and share a kiss that takes her love life in a whole new direction.

2. Season 3 Episode 12: ‘So Long, Farewell’

The Season 3 finale just misses out on the top spot, but it’s as neat an end as fans could hope for. Nate and Ted finally reconcile, as Ted makes the decision to return home to do the thing he’s scared of most, be a parent.

There’s a classic Ted motivation speech, the final score harks back to Nate’s tactic in Season 1, and while Richmond don’t quite “win the whole f*cking thing”, they still emerge victorious.

Rebecca and Ted share a tearful goodbye, as Rebecca conveniently reunites with her houseboat stranger at the airport and has her own happy ending. Everything comes together, not quite in the way audiences imagined, but with dramatic license anything is possible right?

There’s the tease of an AFC Richmond women’s team (squeals in Lioness), and a sweet BBQ where the gang reunites without Ted and most conflicts seem to be resolved.

1. Season 3 Episode 6: ‘Sunflowers’

Sunflowers is almost a perfect episode of Ted Lasso. It has everything. The Amsterdam-based episode might feel inappropriately titled, but Ted’s trippy night out leads him to forge a whole new winning tactic for the team.

Meanwhile, Trent comes out to Colin and they have a powerful conversation about the strain of living double lives. While Jamie and Roy have a beautiful bonding session as he teaches Roy to ride a bike, as his grandad never got around to it. Rebecca meets her future companion, and it gives us more insight into Trent’s life, which we never knew how much we were lacking.

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

