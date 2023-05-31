Will there be a Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 13?

Is there going to be a Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 13? The Apple TV sitcom just reached the 12th episode of the third season, but is it the last?

Three years ago, a Kansas coach arrived in the UK to manage an English football team, hoodwinked by a boss hellbent on destroying the club by any means necessary to get back at her ex-husband.

Now, they’re the best of friends – soulmates, some would even say – and Ted Lasso is approaching its end. Will he live up to his earlier promise and “win the whole f*cking thing”, and will Roy and Keeley get back together?

You can find out everything that happened here, but with Episode 12 arriving on Apple TV today, some may be wondering if there’s an Episode 13 still to come.

Is there a Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 13?

No, there’s no Episode 13 in Ted Lasso Season 3. This is definitely all that you get.

We’ve got even worse news: the show came to a close with Episode 12, acting as a finale for the whole series – at least for now.

Speaking to Deadline, Jason Sudeikis said: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks to get to watch the further telling of these stories. Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show have tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

Ted Lasso Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Apple TV+ now. You can check out the rest of our coverage below:

