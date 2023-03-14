Ted Lasso Season 3 cast: All actors and characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters of Ted Lasso Season 3, the third and final fixture for AFC Richmond on Apple TV+.

We’ve got our biscuits and pigeon sweat at the ready: Ted Lasso is back. After its launch in 2020, the sitcom quickly became a feel-good hit, with Season 2 rocketing its viewership by more than six times, and the show swooping up back-to-back wins at the Emmys.

In Season 3, primed to conclude the series as we know it, Ted will have to contend with pressures on and off the pitch, including the rise of Nate the so-called Great at West Ham United, under the spiteful watch of Rupert.

With Ted Lasso Season 3 about to drop on Apple TV+, we’ve broken down all the major characters in the cast.

Ted Lasso Season 3 cast and characters

We can expect everyone to return to the cast of Ted Lasso Season 3, especially as it’ll be the final chapter of the story.

Below you’ll find a guide to all the main characters in Ted Lasso Season 3 and others also expected to reprise their roles.

Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis

Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, the show’s titular coach. In the first season, he was recruited by Rebecca in an attempt to collapse the club to get back at her ex, but after everyone fell in love with him, they became good friends. Not only that, but he managed to lead AFC Richmond to promotion in Season 2.

Speaking to Deadline about the prospect of the show coming to an end, he said: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being Season 3 – it’s flattering.”

Rebecca Welton: Hannah Waddingham

Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. In Season 1, she took over after splitting up with her ex Rupert Mannion, and eventually became a fierce protector of the club.

While she was initially hesitant to join the show, she told Town & Country Magazine: “I loved Rebecca because you get everything with her.

“You get her silliness; you get the fact that she’s overwhelmed in so many ways; you get her thinking that she’s strong in some situations, and then it’s a house of cards. You also get her actual strength, which she doesn’t realize she has – and that’s what I try and find in each of my roles.”

Roy Kent: Brett Goldstein

Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent, the grizzled captain-turned-coach of AFC Richmond.

Talking to The New York Times, the actor said: “It’s a bunch of grown people having the time of their f*cking lives being very, very silly but also creating something that’s meaningful. And it’s f*cking joyous.”

Goldstein is also known for his role in Derek, his brief MCU appearance as Hercules, and as a writer-producer on other shows such as Shrinking.

Coach Beard: Brendan Hunt

Apple TV+

Brendan Hunt plays Coach Beard, Ted Lasso’s quirky right-hand man and assistant coach who joined him at AFC Richmond.

Speaking to Deadline, Hunt cast doubt over whether the show was truly ending. “It’s not necessarily the end of the series. It’s just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing,” he said.

“We never even knew for sure we’d be able to tell all three parts – and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end.”

Nate Shelley: Nick Mohammed

Apple TV+

Nick Mohammed plays Nate Shelley, a kitman promoted to coach by Ted who let his bitterness get the better of him in Season 2. In the third season, we’ll catch up with him at West Ham United.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said: “He’s defected, he’s gone to West Ham, he’s under Rupert now. He’s enjoying, at least in the first few episodes, that newfound sort of celebrity status. He’s very vain, he’s enjoying the perks of the job, the fancy cars, and so on.

“Saying all that, we do still recognize those moments of insecurity that I guess we were first introduced to in even Season 1. He is still that guy who suffers from chronic insecurity and that hasn’t just gone away now that he’s at a fancier club.”

Rupert Mannion: Anthony Head

Apple TV+

Anthony Head plays Rupert Mannion, Rebecca’s ex and the new owner of West Ham United who recruits Nate as his head coach.

In an earlier interview with Subjectify Media, Head said: “The one thing that he loved was the football club – not the only thing, but it was very special to him, and [Rebecca] somehow managed to manipulate it so that’s what she got from him and her wanting to destroy the club… so yeah, he would enjoy making her suffer in any way because she’s no longer on his radar, she’s no longer anything that he loves so, therefore, he will be very happy to destroy her.”

Head is best known for playing Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as well as roles in Little Britain and Uther Pendragon in Merlin.

Keeley Jones: Juno Temple

Apple TV+

Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones. In Season 3, we’ll see her heading up her own PR firm – however, will her career result in the end of her relationship with Roy?

She told Harper’s BAZAAR: “Blindsided, I think, sounds harsher than the reality of what happens, but I think it’s a misunderstanding.

Life gets busy, and things come in your way that stop something else from happening, like, for example, taking a six-week holiday when you’ve just started your own business. That’s not saying, ‘I don’t want to go there with you.’ It’s saying, ‘I have to stay here and do this right now.'”

Jamie Tartt: Phil Dunster

Apple TV+

Phil Dunster plays Jamie Tartt, one of the strikers at AFC Richmond. While starting off as an arrogant and unlikable player, he’s evolved to become a valued, kind member of the team.

In an interview with Square Mile, he said the show is “kind of not about football… it’s about kindness and it’s about understanding. It’s about humility and that sort of thing – but also football. Football is the most important of the least important things in the show, but it is not the most important thing.”

Sam Obisanya: Toheeb Jimoh

Apple TV+

Toheeb Jimoh plays Sam Obisanya, an AFC Richmond player. In Season 2, we saw him turn down an offer to play for RAJA Casablanca and have a brief love affair with Rebecca – but will it continue?

Speaking about whether or not the show will end with Season 3, he told Deadline: “If we go further, this will be like the first chapter; the first three seasons will be their own thing. Regardless of whether we do more or not, this still feels like the end of the first chapter of Ted Lasso, which is cool.”

Dani Rojas: Cristo Fernández

Apple TV+

Cristo Fernández plays Dani Rojas. He’s the peppiest player on the AFC Richmond team, finally overcoming the trauma of killing a dog with a penalty kick in Season 2.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor said: “I just know that this season, all the characters will have different resolutions, different moments.

“I think the messages and the different topics we’re going to touch [on] are very powerful. And there’s more football too, soccer. So I think people are going to be very happy.”

Leslie Higgins: Jeremy Swift

Apple TV+

Jeremy Swift plays Leslie Higgins, the director of football operations at AFC Richmond. While he had a frosty relationship with Rebecca in Season 1, they’ve since become good friends.

Teasing what to expect in Season 3, Swift told Forbes: “There have been breadcrumbs dropped leading up to the journey that you can see in retrospect, like when you look back at Nate’s journey.

“There will be things that are revelatory about relationships and characters that you can go, ‘Really? Oh, because actually, yes, now that I think about it in Season 2, this happened, blah, blah, blah.’ So there’s that kind of gear shift that is going to happen.”

Dr. Sharon Fieldstone: Sarah Niles

Apple TV+

Sarah Niles plays Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, a sports psychologist who helped Ted with his panic attacks and anxiety in Season 2.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “Sharon is probably one of the hardest roles that I’ve played. That stillness, that calmness, and also being that confident, strong character … it’s such a balancing act between allowing her to show that truth and care, and being up against someone who’s über positive and light while not coming across as hard.”

Other characters expected to return as part of the Ted Lasso Season 3 cast are:

Ellie Taylor as Flo Collins

Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo

Billy Harris as Colin Hughes

Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur

Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Annette Badland as Mae

Adam Colborne as Baz

Bronson Webb as Jeremy

Kevin Garry as Paul

Charlie Hiscock as Will

The synopsis reads: “The newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

That’s everything we know about the Ted Lasso Season 3 cast. The new season finally arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15. Check out the rest of our coverage here.