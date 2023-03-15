Where is Ted Lasso filmed? Season 3 of the hit Apple TV show is here, so here’s a breakdown of the show’s filming locations if you want to visit the home of AFC Richmond.

We all wish we could step inside a movie or TV show and explore its world, whether it’s Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, Lord of the Rings’ Rivendell, Black Panther’s Wakanda, or Avatar’s Pandora.

Of course, it doesn’t need to be some incredible, fantastical land in the realm of fiction. For example, there’s Ted Lasso, Apple TV’s hit sitcom about an American coach hired to manage a football team in England – and it looks like one of the most peaceful places in the world.

From the club to the pub, if you’re wondering where Ted Lasso Season 3 is filmed, here’s a breakdown of the show’s main filming locations.

Ted Lasso filming locations

Below we’ve detailed the main filming locations in Ted Lasso, whether you’re trying to find the stadium, training ground, pub, or one of the streets Ted strolls down with his morning coffee.

Where is Ted Lasso filmed?

Much of Ted Lasso is actually filmed in and around the club’s namesake: Richmond, in London.

The street he walks along in the mornings near his apartments, full of lovely little shops and twinkly lights, is Paved Court in Richmond.

He’s also often seen sitting on a bench with Coach Beard near a grassy area, where he’s also taken a walk with his therapist “Doc” Sharon Fieldstone. This is Richmond Green, which also appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Where is the pub in Ted Lasso?

In Ted Lasso, they go for a pint in The Crown & Anchor. If you want to visit the pub in real life, you’ll be looking for The Prince’s Head in Richmond.

It’s everything you want from a boozer: it’s 300 years old, serving pub grub and pints, and you can stop in to watch the football all week long. You can find out more about it here.

What stadium is in Ted Lasso?

Scenes at AFC Richmond’s Nelson Road are actually filmed at Selhurst Park, the home stadium of Premier League team Crystal Palace.

During any football action, there’s a mixture of CGI crowds and actual Crystal Palace fans, thanks to the fictional team sharing a similarly colored strip.

As for other stadiums, it appears Apple gained access to West Ham United’s London Stadium in Season 3, so it’s not one place doubling for another.

Where is the training ground in Ted Lasso?

If you want to visit AFC Richmond’s training ground, you’ll need to take a trip to the SkyEx Community Stadium, the home of Hayes and Yeading United FC.

Unlike the show’s teams, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United, Hayes and Yeading compete in the Southern League Premier South. If you decide to go, try to arrange your trip for a matchday – you can get a ticket for just £10.

Episode 1 of Ted Lasso Season 3 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now, as well as the first two seasons. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.