What time is Ted Lasso Season 3 out on Apple TV?

Ted Lasso Season 3, the third and final season of the hit Apple TV sitcom, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it will be available on streaming.

Football is life, and so is Ted Lasso. The show is an unlikely worldwide phenomenon, with millions comforted by its feel-good laughs and becoming AFC Richmond fans after its launch in 2020.

Over the course of its run, Ted Lasso has swept up a whopping 127 award nominations, including 10 Emmy wins and back-to-back dubs for Outstanding Comedy Series, joining a small echelon of historic victories.

With Ted Lasso Season 3 soon to return, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 15.

Only the first episode will be available to stream, with the remaining 11 episodes airing weekly on the platform.

In terms of what time you can catch the first episode, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can watch it:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Check out the trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3 below:

The official synopsis reads: “In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.

“In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

“Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Ted Lasso Season 3 finally arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15. Check out the rest of our coverage here.