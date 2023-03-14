Does Ted Lasso come out weekly? Season 3 release schedule

Does Ted Lasso Season 3 come out weekly on Apple TV+? Ahead of the hit sitcom’s return, here’s everything you need to know about the show’s release schedule.

Netflix has ruined people. Once upon a time, television was a communal, week-to-week experience; take something like Friends, arguably the biggest sitcom of all time, which attracted eye-watering viewership with each episode.

Then came Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and the binging revolution. Suddenly, viewers feel starved if they’re given just one episode, with some opting to wait until the last week to watch it all.

So, with Ted Lasso Season 3 arriving on Apple TV+ tomorrow, will it be dropping weekly or all at once?

Article continues after ad

Does Ted Lasso come out weekly?

Yes, Ted Lasso Season 3 will be dropping in weekly instalments on Apple TV+.

When Ted Lasso first launched on Apple TV+, it dropped three episodes before airing them weekly through to its final episode. After securing a large audience, the second season expanded to 12 episodes but aired all of them weekly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ted Lasso Season 3 release schedule

Below you can find the full release schedule for Ted Lasso Season 3:

Episode 1: ‘Smells Like Mean Spirit’ – Wednesday, March 15

Episode 2: ‘(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea’ – Wednesday, March 22

Episode 3: ‘4-5-1’ – Wednesday, March 29

Episode 4: ‘Big Week’ – Wednesday, April 5

Episode 5: ‘Signs’ – Wednesday, April 12

Episode 6: ‘Every Disadvantage Has Its Advantage’ – Wednesday, April 19

Episode 7: ‘Ola’s’ – Wednesday, April 26

Episode 8: ‘We’ll Never Have Paris’ – Wednesday, May 3

Episode 9: ‘The Omission Attrition’ – Wednesday, May 10

Episode 10 – Wednesday, May 17

Episode 11 – Wednesday, May 24

Episode 12 – Wednesday, May 31

The titles for the final three episodes have yet to be revealed. You can find out what time each episode is available to stream in accordance with your time zone here.

Ted Lasso Season 3 finally arrives on Apple TV+ on March 15. Check out the rest of our coverage here.