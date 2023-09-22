What is Suspect X about? Netflix movie explained

One of Netflix’s most anticipated movies has just arrived on the streaming platform: Suspect X, also known as Jaane Jaan – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in it, and if it’s worth watching.

It’s been another strong week for Netflix watchers. Sex Education finally entered its “climax era” with Season 4, the final chapter of the fan-favorite series, which we called a “heartfelt and horny goodbye [that] stayed true to its advertising – they all came together, even if they didn’t necessarily leave together.”

New Amsterdam fans’ patience was rewarded with Season 5, Spy Kids returned to our screens with its new reboot, and Kengan Ashura hit the platform with the first part of Season 2.

However, Suspect X is arguably one of the biggest Netflix releases of the whole week, and it’s quickly attracting a lot of interest online – so, here’s what we know about Jaane Jaan.

What is Suspect X about?

Suspect X, aka Jaane Jaan, follows a single mother who becomes the prime suspect in her abusive husband’s murder – but in an effort to cover it up, she becomes entangled in a love triangle.

Check out the trailer below:

As per Tudum, the synopsis reads: “Maya, formerly a dancer in Mumbai called Soniya, fled her job and her life in the city to get away from her violent husband, Ajit.

“Years later, when she’s living in a small town with her daughter, Tara, Ajit shows up and attacks her. The two fight back, and Ajit ends up dead. They hide the body with the help of Maya’s neighbor, Naren — a math teacher and expert problem solver — who has feelings for Maya and is willing to protect her at all costs.

“Maya, who quickly becomes a suspect in the investigation, is pursued by a charming but relentless cop, Vijay. Vijay’s delighted to find out his old college pal and intellectual rival, Naren, lives next door to Maya. But as the case heats up, Vijay’s commitment to solving the case clashes with Naren’s desire to keep Maya safe.”

The movie is based on Keigo Higashino’s award-winning, bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Director Sujoy Ghosh told the streamer: “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film.

“It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

He continued: “I am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong, the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting, and the will to do anything for love.

“Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before. On September 21, this film will be yours, across the world you’ll get to see this thriller come to life and I cannot wait to see what you think!”

Suspect X cast: Who’s in Jaane Jaan?

The Suspect X cast includes:

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Maya Dsouza

Jaideep Ahlawat as Naren “Teacher” Vyas

Vijay Varma as Karan Anand

Jaane Jaan marks Khan’s Netflix debut, but she’s especially excited about shifting gears into a different genre. “This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this,” the star said.

“Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say yes to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I can’t wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan.”

Ahlawat also said: “Ever since I heard the script of Jaane Jaan, I was floored. This role gave me a completely new and never seen before look and offered me an opportunity to do something I’ve never done before and I’m so glad the audiences are getting to see a glimpse of that today.

“Working with Sujoy Ghosh was a dream come true, his directive lens helped me put my best foot forward. Sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan was truly amazing as she is a gem of a person. And of course, my good friend Vijay Varma, always a pleasure working with him! Our friendship goes way back since we were together in FTII as well. I genuinely hope the audiences also appreciate me in this new avatar and enjoy watching this film as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”

Is Suspect X worth watching on Netflix?

While Suspect X doesn’t yet have a Rotten Tomatoes score, it’s received positive reviews so far.

In its review of Jaane Jaan, Rediff wrote: “Few actors share Kareena’s fearlessness for closeups in their 40s. A still force in a high-strung thriller, her marvellously opaque portrayal of a woman hiding skeletons in her closet turns a crafty police procedural into a wistful story of survival.”

NDTV also wrote: “Jaane Jaan stays true to the text it is based on (but for minor tweaks here and there and a major departure from how the novel ends) – and to its genre – but it consciously and intelligently waters down the conventional crime drama tropes. With the writer-director, the technicians, the music team, and the actors at their very best, Jaane Jaan is an all-round triumph.”

In a more negative review, The Hindustan Times wrote: “With Jaane Jaan, the trailer raised high hopes, and things looked pretty exciting, but the film barely manages to live up to that hype or even come close to the intrigue quotient it set out to create.”

Suspect X, aka Jaane Jaan, is on Netflix now. You can check out our other upcoming Netflix hubs below:

