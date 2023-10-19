What is Kaala Paani about? Indian Netflix series explained

According to Netflix, Kaala Paani is the first survival series created in India – it’s sparked plenty of intrigue, so here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Even before the Hollywood strikes, streamers had been investing heavily in the breadth of creative talent outside of the US, with numerous TV shows and movies proving to be absolute hits with subscribers.

The Tailor, Dear Child, The Surrogacy, Who Is Erin Carter?, Pact of Silence, Destined With You, and Fake Profile are just a few examples from 2023 alone, their viewing figures demonstrating audiences’ thirst for diverse storytelling.

Now it’s the turn of Kaala Paani, a new Netflix survival series from India. Here’s what you need to know about the show before diving in.

What is Kaala Paani about?

Directed by Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani, with a screenplay by Biswapati Sarkar, Amit Golani, Sandeep Saket, and Nimisha Misra, Kaala Paani is a seven-part series with an intricate story about a deadly epidemic at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, weaving in themes such as family, identity, environmental issues, and corruption.

Check out the trailer below:

As per Netflix’s description: “Amidst the allure of the salty seas and the ocean breeze – a kudrat ka khazaana if you will – miles away from mainland India, a mystery awaits discovery at the heart of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“When one’s life is at risk, and the clock is ticking, choices have to be made – to survive and escape. The trailer of Netflix’s survival drama, Kaala Paani, gives a glimpse into the journeys of individuals who find themselves trapped on the islands, away from the mainland, with no immediate help in the offing.”

Kaala Paani cast: Who’s in it?

The Kaala Paani cast includes:

Mona Singh

Ashutosh Gowariker

Amey Wagh

Sukant Goel

Arushi Sharma

Radhika Mehrotra

Vikas Kumar

Chinmay Mandlekar

Poornima Indrajith

Speaking about the story and how it gives time to the various characters, executive producer and showrunner Sameer Saxena said: “We are very happy to have partnered with Netflix to create Kaala Paani, which offers a perspective on the human behavior to survive, adapt, and evolve as per the situation they find themselves in.

“The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival, and extent to which they would go to for their families, loved ones, and themselves. We can’t wait for the audience to watch Kaala Paani.”

Adding to this, Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, said: “It is a distinctive and innovative addition to our slate this year – the survival drama genre hasn’t been attempted in India yet.

“I particularly love how deeply emotional this series is, with diverse and rich characters. Their dilemmas will stay with you long after you finish watching. Bringing a wide variety of fresh stories across genres is our way of connecting with new audiences.”

Is Kaala Paani worth watching?

Although it’s too early for an audience rating, Kaala Paani has been given a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics.

The Times of India wrote: “While Kaala Paani has evident flaws, including its somewhat scattered narrative, it compensates with insightful observations and a vivid portrayal of a world in crisis, ultimately keeping the viewer engaged and intrigued.”

The Hindu added: “Sameer Saxena’s series – starring Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sukant Goel – is driven by urgent ecological concerns; it’s most compelling, though, when focusing on the small human moments in the fore.”

“Gripping performance of all the actors in a harsh series which shows people stranded in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after the outbreak of a mysterious disease,” said Firstpost. “It’s truly one of the best shows of the year.”

Kaala Paani is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more of our coverage below:

