What is Scoop about? Netflix series explained

Scoop, Netflix’s new crime dramatization series, has just arrived on the streaming platform – so, here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

Incredible true stories make for captivating entertainment, whether it be examining the unbelievable case of Candy Montgomery in Love & Death or deep diving into the world’s worst human disaster with Chernobyl.

Netflix continues to deliver in this arena with the likes of The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Inventing Anna, Transatlantic, and The Days, all of which offer new insights into historical events or recent cases and the people involved.

The streamer’s latest entry, Scoop, is another gripping retelling of a true crime case, so here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What is Scoop about?

Created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, Scoop is a six-episode series based on the true story of Mumbai-based crime journalist Jigna Vora, as told in her autobiographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison. The show details the infamous murder of fellow reporter Jyotirmoy Dey, and how Jigna was accused of being a conspirator by the police.

Check out the trailer below:

As per Netflix’s synopsis, Scoop looks at how “the shocking murder of a journalist thrusts a leading crime reporter into a nexus of police, media, and the Mumbai underworld as she fights for justice.”

Dey worked as a crime and investigations editor for Indian tabloid paper Mid-Day, and was an expert on the underbelly of Mumbai, before being shot to death in June 2011. Eventually, authorities linked notorious gangster Chhota Rajan to the crime, and a number of people involved were arrested.

However, police later implicated Vora in the case, suggesting she had provided details about Dey to Rajan and his gang due to professional rivalry. She was eventually acquitted after it was later argued that officers didn’t have enough evidence to back up their claims.

Scoop details the murder case, as well as the scandal that followed, Vora’s arrest, and the subsequent court proceedings.

While behind bars, Rajan moved to the Bombay High Court to prevent the release of Scoop on Netflix. His suit objected to the use of his voice and image in the series, accusing the creators of “infringing his personality rights,” according to The Indian Express.

Despite his plea, the HC adjourned the case to June 7 – which will mark five days after the show’s release. A vacation bench of Justice S G Dige said: “The series is already released. Now it is already published. We will hear on the next date.”

Scoop cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Scoop includes:

Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak (inspired by Jigna Vora)

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Imran Siddiqui (inspired by S Hussain Zaidi)

Prosenjit Chatterjee as Jaideb Sen (inspired by Jyotirmoy Dey)

Harman Baweja as JCP Shroff (inspired by Himanshu Roy)

Tannishtha Chatterjee as Leena Pradhan

Other supporting cast members include Prashanth Goswami, Deven Bhojani, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Harman Baweja, and Tanmay Dhanania. As for behind the camera, Hansal Mehta is an acclaimed filmmaker, having won the National Film Award for Best Direction for helming the 2012 biographical drama Shadid.

Speaking to Netflix about Scoop, Mehta said: “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In Scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.

Netflix

“All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom. With Netflix, the process of creation is always exciting and collaborative. Season one is just the beginning. I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further.”

Is Scoop worth watching?

Unfortunately, it’s too early for a Rotten Tomatoes score, but Scoop has received numerous positive reviews since dropping on Netflix on June 2.

The Indian Times wrote: “The show ticks several pertinent boxes: it sticks to facts, gives an accurate picture of print media warts and all, and, most importantly, tugs at the heart without being melodramatic.” Elsewhere, Hindustan Times said “Karishma Tanna gives a career-best performance,” while “Mehta sets the bar high in one of the best shows of the year.”

NDTV added: “In what has become the hallmark of Hansal Mehta’s directorial approach to stories derived from newspaper headlines, be it in films (Shahid, Omerta, Faraaz) or in web shows (Scam 1992), documented fact is mined for its multiple skeins without any of the detours undermining the crux of the tale.”

Scoop is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out our other Netflix hubs below:

