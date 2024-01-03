What is Killer Soup about? New Netflix crime thriller explained

Killer Soup is a new Netflix series that straddles genres, and is loosely inspired by a newspaper headline. Heres everything we know about the forthcoming thriller.

Killer Soup is an unusual name for a TV series, especially one that combines comedy with crime. That title comes from a news headline, one that writer Abhishek Chaubey turned into a quirky series that drops on Netflix next week.

The trailer – which can be viewed below – suggests there are shades of the Coen Brothers in a twisted tale of bumbling criminals and bumbling cops, while one of the cast members pulls double duty, playing dual characters.

So, here’s what we know about Killer Soup, including plot details and release date.

What is Killer Soup about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Killer Soup: “Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.”

This story plays out in the South Indian village of Mainjur, and Chaubey – who also directs – had this to say about the series: “With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness.

“Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”

Killer Soup cast

Killer Soup stars Manoj Bajpayee in two roles, and the actor told Netflix: “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

While Konkana Sensharma – who plays protagonist Swathi Shetty – had this to say about the role: “Stepping into Swathi Shetty’s shoes was a unique experience for me as the character has depth, darkness and packs a lot of punch. Working on the series with long-time collaborators Netflix and Abhishek Chaubey and a talented set of actors was a delight.”

That set of actors also features Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti.

Killer Soup drops on January 11, 2024. For more Netflix coverage, head here.