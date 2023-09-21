Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2: Everything we know

The Ashura Ohma Tokita is back to mince the bones of his enemies in Kengan Ashura Season 2. The second season of the popular martial arts-centred anime series was divided into two cours at the time of the season’s renewal. Part 1 of the second season premiered on September 21, 2023, on Netflix, and Part 2 has a release window ahead of the introductory part’s release.

Kengan Ashura takes place in a world where influential people use fighters/gladiators to get leverage over other parties to grab a deal. The story mainly revolves around Ohma Tokita, who gets scouted by one of the salaried employees of Nogi Group.

The first season of Kengan Ashura was released in 2019, but it did not receive an instant viewership due to the lack of marketing or promotion of the series.

However, the series started grabbing worldwide attention when the anime industry started expanding even more. The community started looking for animes focused on different sports, and the rest is history.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 release window revealed

Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 will be released in 2024. The exact release date is still unknown, but we can expect it to be announced by the end of 2023.

The series followed a gap of three months between Kengan Ashura Season 1 Part 1 and Part 2. So, if the new season follows the same pattern, the second part may get a release date in early 2024.

As Kengan Ashura made a comeback with Season 2 recently, fans are going bonkers seeing the new animation and storytelling. Even though the latest season of the anime released the total number of episodes altogether, it’s good to know that this is not the end; in fact, the second part of the second season will be released soon with a promising conclusion to Ohma Tokita’s story.

Moreover, the first part of the series comes with 12 spectacular episodes, and the next part will feature a similar episode count. So, the second season will come to a conclusion after 24 episodes.

