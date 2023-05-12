Strays: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

Strays is a star-studded canine comedy about a pack of foul-mouthed dogs who are voiced by some of the biggest names in comedy. Here’s everything we know about the movie, including release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more.

Strays is a talking animal movie with a twist. Rather than being warm-hearted family fare, the film is lewd, crude, and extremely rude.

“From the humans who brought you 21 Jump Street and the studio that brought you Ted” should tell you all you need to know about this R-rated comedy.

Directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), from a script by Dan Perrault (Players, American Vandal), this is everything we know about Strays.

Strays will be released on August 18, 2023. That’s two months later than the film’s previous June release date.

Strays is taking the August slot of another Universal comedy – Please Don’t Destroy – which is now launching on Peacock.

Is there a Strays trailer?

The trailer for Strays can be viewed below…

The footage starts out like your average dog movie, before the lead canine starts dropping f-bombs, and the strays he meets follow suit. The trailer gets filthier as it progresses, so be warned!

Strays cast: Who’s in it?

This is the cast of Strays, including human actors and voice actors.

Main Cast

Will Forte as Doug (human)

Will Ferrell as Reggie (dog)

Jamie Foxx as Bug (dog)

Isla Fisher as Maggie (dog)

Randall Park as Hunter (dog)

Supporting Cast

Josh Gad

Harvey Guillén

Rob Riggle

Brett Gelman

Jamie Demetriou

Sofia Vergara

Strays plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Strays: “When Reggie, a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

“But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug, a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

“Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals – Maggie, a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal – together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home … and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most.”

Strays will be running wild on August 18, 2023. Before then, you can check out more TV and Movie previews below…

