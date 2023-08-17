Strays is a raucous new R-rated comedy that features the vocal talents of Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Isla Fisher as a pack of foul-mouthed dogs. Here’s your guide to the movie’s post-credits scene.

The official Strays synopsis is as follows: “When Reggie, a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug, a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

“Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals – Maggie, a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal – together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home, and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most. (Hint: It’s not his foot).”

That’s the plot, while the following are details of any post-credits scenes. So, beware of Strays SPOILERS ahead…

Does Strays have a post-credits scene?

Strays doesn’t have anything at the end of the credits, but the film does have a mid-credits scene featuring Will Forte’s Doug.

Before then, the credits feature stylised shots from the movie – concerning the film’s funniest sequences – next to names of the onscreen cast as well as the major voice actors. Including the news that Sofía Vergara provided the voice for Delores the Couch!

Then we’re into the mid-credits scene that will send audiences out of the cinema with one last laugh. Again, SPOILERS ahead…

Strays post-credits scene explained

Strays revolves around Reggie trying to bite his owner Doug’s dick off, and he does just that at the end of the movie, while his buddy Hunter excretes in Doug’s mouth.

During the mid-credits scene, Doug is bandaged up in a hospital bed. A doctor enters the room and explains that they found faecal bacteria in his system.

The doctor then delivers a final blow to Doug, revealing that they couldn’t re-attach his penis. The screen cuts to black, as we hear the character cry out “F**K!” And that really is the end of Strays.

Strays is in cinemas now, while you can find more movie coverage here.