Dog loves who want to watch The Conjuring 4 should be worried about the upcoming movie, as its casting call is looking for actors who are very comfortable around the animals.

The Conjuring franchise is back for a brand new installment as The Conjuring 4 is set to hit theaters in September 2025.

Though not much is known about the plot at this moment, the horror movie will continue to follow the adventures of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

However, evil spirits and haunted dolls may be the least of fans’ worries as a casting call for the fourth film is seeking actors who are “comfortable with dogs.”

The form shows three roles people can audition for: Hazel, Donna, and Carley. The three characters are all minors under the age of 18 and, for Hazel and Donna specifically, the production is looking for kids who are cool to hang around dogs.

In any other movie, this casting call wouldn’t raise an eyebrow as it would just imply the girls would be sharing a sweet scene with an adorable pup.

However, as this is one of the longest running horror movie franchises, there’s a good chance the dog could be put into a terrifying scene.

The Conjuring 4 wouldn’t be the first time the series has featured this kind of animal in a hauntingly scary scenario.

In the first film, the Perron family moved into a new home in Rhode Island with their five daughters and Rough Collie named Sadie.

However, from the start, Sadie did not want to enter the house as she sensed an evil spirit was lurking in the walls. Her instinct turned out to be correct, as the family woke up one morning to find that Sadie had been murdered in their yard.

Given The Conjuring’s track record with animal characters, there’s a high probability whatever dog is cast in the fourth movie won’t be making a cameo in any future installments.

