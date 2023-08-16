Strays voice cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the starry voice cast of Strays, a brand new R-rated comedy movie about good dogs and bad humans, including the actors and characters they portray.

We’ve been treated to our fair share of dog movies over the years, from Homeward Bound and Dog Gone to All Dogs Go to Heaven and Bolt. But do you notice what these all have in common? That’s right: they’re all family films.

This is set to change with the release of Strays, a foul-mouthed, drug-fuelled, violent tale centering around a group of four canine street dogs who seek revenge on a very bad owner. There’s poop, there’s humping, and there’s a whole lot of laughs to be had when the film drops in theaters.

So, with Strays just around the corner, here’s everyone you need to know in the voice cast and the characters they play.

Contents

Strays voice cast & characters

Before we get into it, here’s the official synopsis for Strays: “When Reggie, a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose.

“But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug, a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is.

“Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals – Maggie, a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal – together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home, and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most.”

Reggie: Will Ferrell

Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures

Will Ferrell takes on the lead role of Reggie, the aforementioned “relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier” who, despite being a very good boy, is made to believe otherwise due to his POS owner Doug. Thankfully, he’s got his pals to show him the way and learn how to be an independent canine deserving of true companionship – but first, he’s on the quest for revenge.

Ferrell is one of the most famous comedic actors on the circuit, having appeared in the likes of Anchorman, Elf, Step Brothers, Blades of Glory, and more recently, the Barbie movie.

Bug: Jamie Foxx

Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx voices Reggie’s best pal Bug, a Boston terrier who is little in size but big in personality. As said, Bug loves his free life on the streets and he’s got a lot of opinions – none of them good – about owners. However, deep down he’s just a big softie, one who truly cares about those around him.

Oh, and he’s also got a penchant for humping sofas (more on that in a bit).

Foxx is another actor who’s a big name in Hollywood, with a number of his roles including Django Unchained, Ray, Collateral, Baby Driver, and They Cloned Tyrone, to name a few.

Maggie: Isla Fisher

Universal Pictures/Disney

Isla Fisher voices Maggie in the Strays cast, the smart Australian Shepherd who befriends Reggie and Bug and agrees to help them on their quest to get revenge on Doug after she was sidelined by her owner’s designer doggo.

Maggie has one of the best noses in town, making her a useful addition to the team – and she’s also the love interest of the final squad member: Hunter.

Fisher is no stranger to the comedy world, with her acting accolades including Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers, and Greed, among others.

Hunter: Randall Park

Universal Pictures/Disney

Randall Park voices Hunter, who once again teaches us not to be fooled by appearances. As a Great Dane, he might look like the toughest of the bunch, but he’s a sensitive soul, one who ends up developing a soft spot for Maggie.

Park is also a comedian and actor, having starred in the likes of Fresh Off the Boat, The Interview, and Always Be My Maybe. You may also recognize him as Jimmy Woo from Marvel’s WandaVision.

Doug: Will Forte

Universal Pictures

Will Forte voices Doug, the villain among the Strays cast. He’s a beer-guzzling, penis-scratching, foul-mouthed a-hole who fails to show one shred of love or respect towards his four-legged friend Reggie, trying his best to get rid of him at any moment he can. In short, he’s got it coming for him.

Between 2002 and 2010, Forte was a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He’s appeared in numerous TV shows and films over the years too, such as The Last Man on Earth, The Lego Movie, and The Afterparty.

Gus: Josh Gad

Universal Pictures/Disney

Josh Gad voices Gus in the Strays cast, a Labrador Retriever who is known as a “narrator dog” – a hilarious poke at Gad’s former role voicing the doggo Bailey in A Dog’s Purpose.

Alongside this flick, his acting accolades include Modern Family, 21, and the live-action Beauty and the Beast. He also voiced Olaf in Frozen.

Rolf: Rob Riggle

Universal Pictures/Comedy Central

Rob Riggle voices Rolf, a German shepherd who works for the local K-9 unit. He’s an authoritative figure, making Riggle – a former United States Marine Officer – the ideal candidate for the job.

Alongside his military career, Riggle worked as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. He’s also starred in The Hangover, 21 Jump Street, and Dumb and Dumber To.

Willy: Brett Gelman

Universal Pictures

Brett Gelman joins the Strays cast as Willy, a cruel Animal Control officer who gets his comeuppance in the most hilarious (and repugnant) way.

Gelman is best known for his role in Stranger Things. Other acting accolades include Fleabag, Lemon, and The Other Guys.

Chester: Jamie Demetriou

Channel 4

Jamie Demetriou voices Chester, a British bulldog who gets caught up in Bug and co’s booze-fuelled shenanigans.

Demetriou is a legend in the UK comedy circuit, having appeared in the likes of Fleabag, Stath Lets Flats, and Sally4Eva.

Shitstain: Harvey Guillén

FX

Harvey Guillén voices the unfortunately named Shitstain, another street dog who also ends up taking part in the gang’s misadventures.

Guillén previously lent his voice to Perrito in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. He’s also starred in What We Do in the Shadows and plays Dr. Sanchez in Blue Beetle.

Dolores The Couch: Sofia Vergara

Universal Pictures/ABC

Yes, that’s right – Sofia Vergara voices an actual couch in Strays. A couch named Dolores. She’s… somehow sexy? At least Bug seems to think so.

Vergara is best known for her role in Modern Family. She’s also been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2020.

Himself: Dennis Quaid

Universal Pictures

Dennis Quaid plays himself in one of the most hilarious movie cameos we’ve seen in a long time. We’re not going to spoil anything about his appearance – that’s for you to enjoy when you head to the cinema!

The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow, The Rookie, Enemy Mine, Great Balls of Fire, Suspect, Flesh and Bone, Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Far From Heaven, and The Big Easy are just a few of the movies Quaid has starred in over the years.

That’s everything we know about the voice cast and characters of Strays, which drops in cinemas on August 17. You can check out some of our other TV and movies coverage below:

