Amy Adams’ new movie plot has everyone making the same joke

Amy Adams’ new movie, Nightbitch, finally has a release date, but the plot is keeping everyone occupied with the same gag.

Amy Adams fans have the rest of the year to fawn over her new movie, Nightbitch. The adaptation of Rachel Yoder’s popular novel is set to be released on December 6, 2024, and will arrive on the big screen with a theatrical debut.

Starring as the unnamed protagonist, Amy Adams will play the role of a stay-at-home mom who starts to believe that she is turning into a dog at night. The movie has been tapped as a comedy-horror, and contains elements of magical realism. A wild plot, for sure, and fans have been quick to make jokes.

Specifically, comparisons to the hit comedy TV show 30 Rock are frequently being drawn. The series often gets referred to when a new movie or show contains a particularly unusual story, since it sounds like an idea that would get produced in the fictional world of 30 Rock. With Nightbitch falling perfectly into that category, with none of the comments wasting time.

“Every time I see something about this movie I think it’s a joke from 30 Rock,” said one X user. Another simply wrote: “30 Rock ass movie.”

More specifically, fans are making comparisons between the new movie and the 30 Rock character Jenna, who would likely appear in a similar project in the show.

“I know Jenna Maroney auditioned,” said one comment. “Why would you cast Amy Adams??? When Jenna Maroney is RIGHT THERE????” wrote another.

“It’s called Nightbitch, Liz. It’s a horror thriller that follows a woman who is convinced she is turning into a dog,” one comment imagined Jenna saying.

The official synopsis describes Nightbitch by being about a woman who is “thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler in the suburbs, who slowly embraces the feral power deeply rooted in motherhood, as she becomes increasingly aware of the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a canine.”

The film will be written and directed by Marielle Heller. Heller is also known for The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.