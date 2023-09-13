Stranger Things Season 5 “as big as the biggest movies”

Even without an official release date or any movement on production, the excitement for Stranger Things Season 5 is only getting bigger and better.

With development currently halted due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans are still left wondering what will happen to Eleven and the gang in the show’s final season.

Created by the Duffer brothers, Stranger Things has continued to be one of Netflix’s best-performing shows, officially becoming the platform’s most streamed content in 2022.

According to the creative team, Stranger Things Season 5 is set to return with a bang – with no expense being spared.

Executive producer Shawn Levy says Stranger Things Season 5 will be huge

Stranger Things Season 5 executive producer Shawn Levy has stated that the show’s return will be “as big as the biggest movies” during an interview with Total Film Magazine.

“There’s no way to be contiguous with Season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth,” Levy said about what fans have already seen. “It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

Even while the show’s next installment is developing new ideas on an epic scale, the production is currently still waiting to begin filming.

So far, only a few hints for the final ending of Stranger Things have been revealed, with key cast members in full knowledge of what is about to unfold.

Speaking to EW, Eleven star Millie Bobby Brown hinted that she feels “ready” to move on.

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year,” she explained. “You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

“I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving,” Hopper actor David Harbour also stated during an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“That is the term I will use…It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.”

