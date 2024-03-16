Stranger Things Season 5 tease leaves fans wanting just one thing

A behind-the-scenes look at Stranger Things Season 5 has fans wishing for just one long-running plot point to finally happen.

With the final season very much on the way, Stranger Things fans are aware that there’s only a few more episodes for the Duffer Brothers to fulfill their wishes. What started as a simple show about an unexplained disappearance has grown into a full-on war between the small town of Hawkins and the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 5 will close out the series with eight episodes. In that time, Mike, Eleven, and the rest of the crew have to take down Vecna once and for all in order to save the world. It’s been a long wait for production on Season 5 to get going, and in that time, fans have found plenty of fan theories to occupy themselves with.

The latest comes thanks to a new batch of behind-the-scenes pictures from production, with one image showing David Harbour as Hopper. But it was the caption that caught the attention of fans, and proved that there’s just one thing the new season needs to include to keep everyone happy.

A behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Stranger Things 5 has fans hoping that Hopper and Joyce will finally go on their date to Enzo’s, a plan which has been delayed throughout the show.

The post on the official Stranger Things account is accompanied by the caption: “Take me to Enzo’s, Hop.” This has fans thinking that the date could very well could be a possibility in the upcoming Season 5.

For those who need reminding, Enzo’s isn’t just any old restaurant. It’s the location for Hopper and Joyce’s first date, and where he eventually gets stood up the first time they arrange it in Season 3. Later, in Season 4, it becomes the codename for Dmitri, the Russian prison guard who negotiates with Joyce for Hopper’s release.

Of course, there’s no guarantees that we might actually get the Enzo’s date in full during Season 5, but the possibility of the fabled dinner has fans frothing at the mouth on social media.

“If this is a line from Joyce in Season 5 you will hear my screams,” said one X user.

“Hopper is there to pick up Joyce from their home for their date at Enzo’s — CONFIRMED,” said another.

Others were also pretty certain, with one comment saying: “We’re so getting that Jopper date iktr.”

“Why am I emotional?” another asked. “Jopper deserve their date night at Enzo’s.”

“This better be one of Joyce’s lines in S5,” said another fan.

