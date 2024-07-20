Stranger Things Season 5 finally gets release window, and some fans might be disappointed

Netflix has finally confirmed the release window for Stranger Things Season 5, though it might not be as soon as some fans were expecting.

During the Netflix Q2 2024 Earnings Interview, it was confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 would be arriving in 2025. Beyond that, however, news about the Netflix show‘s final season was sparse.

“Looking forward through 2025, you’ve got new seasons of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and The Night Agent, and we’re in production on One Piece, so there’s a ton of excitement there just in our series,” said CEO Ted Sarandos.

Given how long it’s taken for the final season to get off the ground, the 2025 release date might be happy news for fans of the Duffer Brothers‘ show. However, with the recent teases of the Stranger Things cast well into production, dreams of a 2024 release will certainly be dashed for many.

On July 15, Netflix released a special video that included behind-the-scenes clips of the new season. Now that they’re halfway through Season 5, it wouldn’t have been unfathomable for some Stranger Things devotees to be hoping for a release date later this year.

But following this news, some theories suggest that even though it’s due out in 2025, it likely won’t arrive until the end of that year.

“It will most definitely be November or December, I do not see it coming out any sooner!!!” said one X user. “And I suspect this be Part 1 and Part 2 to come out in 2026. Especially as it seems to be around Christmas time that show is set in.”

“Next July is my wish for S5 to be released but I think it might be September or October instead,” said another.

Another agreed: “Yeah. Bet it’s December followed by Part 2 in January/February.”

Given Netflix’s model of splitting shows into parts, it’s highly likely that fan predictions might end up being true. In which case, Stranger Things could last well into 2026 until the final episodes hit screens.

For more, check out our guide to the Upside Down. We’ve also got a breakdown of whether Stranger Things is based on a true story, as well as a reminder of whether Max dies.

