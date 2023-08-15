Stranger Things: New Eddie Munson prequel may lead to spinoff

Netflix has announced Stranger Things fan-favorite Eddie Munson will return… but in a prequel novel that takes place before the fourth season.

The lovable metalhead had fans swooning since his grand introduction in ‘Chapter One: The Hellfire Club’ as he mocked Jason Carver and his group of jocks. The Stranger Things character, played by Joseph Quinn, quickly became unforgettable. His story from outcast to hero was short-lived.

Eddie ‘The Freak’ Munson’s death became the most hated aspect of Season 4, with many fans petitioning for his return. But their efforts were in vain as it was made clear his death was non-negotiable.

In April 2023, Netflix announced Stranger Things fans get Eddie Munson back, but in a prequel novel that raises suspician of a possible spinoff.

Eddie Munson prequel novel takes place before Stranger Things

The prequel novel, Flight of Icarus, takes place two years before the events of Stranger Things Season 4. Penned by Caitlin Schneiderhan, a writer for the series, Eddie’s prequel storyline is a chance to get to know the character before his change from ‘cult leader outcast to unsung hero during the finale. According to Netflix, Schneiderhan explained fans get “to experience the messy and uncomfortable decisions that led him to become the brave misfit we all know and love.”

With the prequel taking place in 1984, Eddie is still trying to make it through his senior year. In the fourth season, he was believed to have been 21 years old, making him 19 in the novel.

Netflix Eddie Munson’s prequel story, Flight of Icarus, takes place in 1984

With dreams of leaving the boring Hawkins behind, Eddie meets a girl named Paige at a dive bar. She made it and became a succesful music producer in Los Angeles. The only way to become a rockstar is if Eddie can get a demo tape of Corroded Coffins.

“Just one problem: Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn’t have. But he’s willing to do whatever it takes: even if that means relying on his old man, Al Munson. His dad just stumbled back into his life, with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It’s a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins,” explained the prequel synopsis.

Eddie Munson could be revived in a spinoff series

The Eddie Munson prequel novel opens a door to a possible spinoff away from the turmoil of Vecna and The Upside Down in Stranger Things. The storyline makes clear that Eddie is living his normal life, unaware of the secrets that lie under Hawkins. Joseph Quinn, who is 29 years old, accuratley played the youthful 21 year old Eddie. Who’s to say he cannot play a 19 year old?

Popular series trying to get the most out of every character isn’t unheard of. Fans would not be surprised if Eddie’s prequel storyline was the way to do it. Quinn has previously admitted he has not let go of the metalhead just yet.

While the cast of Stranger Things is ready to move on after the fifth season, fans still want Eddie Munson. But in an interview with GQ, Joseph Quinn explained, “Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely. He seems pretty f*cking dead to me.” Fans can rule out Eddie’s return for Stranger Things Season 5, but a spinoff prequel is still possible.

You can read more Stranger Things content here and news of Joseph Quinn’s newest rumored project here.