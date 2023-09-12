Stranger Things Season 5 teaser shows Scoops Ahoy in complete chaos

The last season of Netflix’s Stranger Things promises absolute destruction as the main characters haven’t seen the last of Vecna’s plan in Season 5, as a new teaser shows chaos to a beloved landmark.

Stranger Things Season 5 will mark the end of the series. Eleven and the rest of the crew come to realize they may not have won against Vecna. While believing they destroyed him in the Upside Down and in Hawkins, the final scene of Season 4 showed the Upside Down breaking free into town. Ash fell from the sky as the streets cracked open to reveal the bright red haze of the Upside Down.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Stranger Things Season 5 has been pushed back from its initial release date due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans have gotten a few teasers. Fans already know the first episode titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.”

The Netflix series is well known for including multiple Easter Eggs in its trailers and teasers. These teasers have often been at the center of fan theories. A few were oftentimes been proven true. Let’s see what the new teaser can tell us as it focuses on Scoops Ahoy.

Article continues after ad

Scoops Ahoy gets destroyed in a new Stranger Things Season 5 teaser

Scoops Ahoy was a beloved ice cream parlor among Stranger Things fans. It was where Robin and Steve adorned cute sailor uniforms during Season 3 before it was destroyed by the Spider Monster.

Article continues after ad

The teaser needs some heavy examination to see if there really are any hints or Easter Eggs for Stranger Things Season 5. Panning up towards the cracked and broken Scoops Ahoy sign, the teaser shows its remains among the rubble. Looking closely, intertwined in the rubble are the creepy vines that manifested when the Upside Down cracked free into Hawkins.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There’s also trash flung around and the entryway into the ice cream parlor. But is there more? Fans would immediately notice the chalkboard with “You suck” having six lines under it. In the third season, Robin created the board to keep track of how many girls Steve can swoon dressed as a sailor.

Article continues after ad

By all means, the new teaser doesn’t seem to have any worthwhile Easter Eggs. Fans commented asking for hints or explanations about what the teaser means. The official Netflix Stranger Things page was whitty in their replies. Some comments included, “it means something sweet is coming,” and calling the board “an important scoops ahoy artifact.” They continued to jab at fans who asked for some ice cream with, “don’t worry we’ve got you,” and “one scoop or two?”

Article continues after ad

Could it be that they called the board a relic due to a time jump in Stranger Things Season 5? According to Den of Geek, a popular theory among fans is that the new season will have a time jump. It would make up for the actors being in their later 20s. It could mean that Hawkins has been reaping the effects of the Season 4 finale for some time.

Article continues after ad

You can read more about Stranger Things in our hub here, why David Harbour is saddened by it coming to an end here, and Joe Keery’s thoughts here.