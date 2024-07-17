The final season of Stranger Things might still be a while away, but the Duffer Brothers already have another collaboration with Netflix lined up, and it’s straight-up horror this time.

Stranger Things Season 5 will be the most-anticipated release for many Netflix subscribers. But when it’s over, fans won’t have to worry. The show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have already secured their next project with the streaming service.

Keeping in line with their terrifying brand of sci-fi, the new TV show is titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. Slated as a psychological horror, the series takes place during a wedding.

Article continues after ad

“Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…” says the official logline.

The Duffer Brothers are currently halfway through filming Stranger Things Season 5

The Duffer Brothers will serve as executive producers, alongside Hilary Leavitt under their production company Upside Down Pictures. The series itself was created by Haley Z. Boston, who previously worked on Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a statement, the Duffer Brothers said: “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

Netflix said: “We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross, and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, no further details have been announced for Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. The Duffer Brothers are currently busy working on Stranger Things’ final season, which is halfway through production.

For more, check out the best new TV shows to stream right now. You can also learn more about the Upside Down. Or, find out everything there is to know about the Stranger Things cast.