Waiting for Stranger Things updates is a little like waiting for water during a drought, but Netflix just dropped a video teaser that’s already making fans emotional.

Released on July 15, the video celebrates the halfway mark of production on Stranger Things Season 5. Considering how long fans have been waiting on this final season (5 seasons in almost 10 years is crazy, no matter how you look at it), it’s a highly appreciated update.

The video itself features clips of the Stranger Things cast and crew on set, accompanied by voiceovers explaining just how much the Netflix show has meant to them.

“We’re about halfway through filming now. And it’s exciting, there’s so much going on. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Stranger Things Season 5,” says Caleb McLaughlin.

“I started when I was 10, I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird,” adds Millie Bobby Brown.

The teaser also features a look at the sets, which seem to be equal parts Upside Down as it is Hawkins. The crew is together, and it even looks like Holly Wheeler might be experiencing some Vecna trouble, as she seems to be trapped in a room with flickering lights.

It’s an emotional reminder that when the new Stranger Things season comes around, that’ll be the end of things. As one of Netflix’s treasured properties, it’s safe to say that most fans are already feeling the heartache.

“‘The original four’, I’m gonna cry,” said one X user.

“I’m so excited. The rush I get every time I hear the theme song,” said another.

A third added: “I actually started crying.”

“I’m so happy! Thank you guys! I’m going to analyze every single frame,” said a fourth.

The Stranger Things Season 5 release date hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing.

