Chris Hemsworth teases new Thor movie after failing to “stick landing” with Love & Thunder

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he hopes to make one more Thor movie, after admitting he ‘can’t forgive himself’ for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Unlike most of his Marvel peers, Hemsworth may end up with a four-movie franchise of his own. But his last outing — Thor: Love and Thunder — didn’t connect with fans and critics, and the actor is hoping to rectify his mistake with at least one more outing as the God of Thunder.

While doing press for the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa, Hemsworth made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of his performance in Love and Thunder.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

The actor went on to explain that, while he wants to be taken seriously by directors like Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig, he feels like he ‘owes’ audiences another Thor movie to make up for the disappointment of Love and Thunder.

Despite making more than Thor: The Dark World at the box office, Love and Thunder only managed to beat the franchise’s lowest-rated movie by only one percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

A lot of fans thought Love and Thunder would exceed Thor: Ragnarok, as both movies were directed by Taika Waititi, and Ragnarok is considered by many to be one of the best entries in the franchise.

Many critics took issues with the humor in the movie with one describing it as “one continuous joke that doesn’t land.” Others had issues with the storytelling as one Rotten Tomato review expressed disappointment that Love and Thunder had “interesting ideas and ultimately does almost nothing with them.”

So, would make sense to end Thor’s journey in a fifth and final movie, but there is a chance he could get his epic send-off in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

Many fans believe Thor is owed a true hero’s redemption after he fell into despair over not stopping Thanos from wiping out half of the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Thor 5 could give the God of Thunder a triumphant self-sacrificing moment that could make up for the debt he feels he owes the universe.

While you wait for more Thor 5 news, check out Marvel's upcoming movies including the reboot of The Fantastic Four.