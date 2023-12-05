What time is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge out?

Not long to go until we find out who takes home the ultimate cash prize – so, here’s exactly what time the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge arrives on Netflix.

There have been plenty of ups and downs in Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality spinoff of the South Korean thriller series, which started out with 456 players battling it out in the hopes of taking home a whopping $4.56 million.

But there can only be one winner, and it’s all to play for in the upcoming finale. Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait, with the last episode just around the corner.

If you don’t want to miss any of the action (or have the winner spoiled for you online), here’s what time to tune in to Netflix.

The last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge arrives on Netflix at 9pm ET on Wednesday, December 6.

Netflix is bucking its usual trend of releasing shows at 12am PT/3am ET so that its US viewers can watch it live – but this also means UK viewers are going to have a late night, as it won’t drop until 2am on Thursday, December 7.

As for what time it arrives across the globe, it depends on your location. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the show’s exact debut in several time zones:

6pm PT – December 6

9pm ET – December 6

11pm Brazil – December 6

2am UK – December 7

4am CEST – December 7

7:30am India Standard Time – December 7

1pm Australia – December 7

3pm New Zealand – December 7

When it comes to the winner of the largest cash prize in reality show history, Netflix has understandably been keeping all details tightly under wraps, but you can read who our prediction is out of the finalists here.

