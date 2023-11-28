What time is Squid Game: The Challenge Part 2 out?

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to return, but what time will Part 2 arrive on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

Although there’s still a way to go until Squid Game Season 2 arrives, Netflix has treated us to a brand new competition show based on the hit South Korean series. Part 1 arrived last week, kicking off with 456 players all competing in the hopes of bagging a whopping $4.56 million prize.

Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been without its controversies – producers have been accused of neglecting players’ wellbeing, with some contestants claiming troubling conditions on the set of ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and threatening a lawsuit against Studio Lambert, co-producer of the series.

Nonetheless, the show must go on, with Part 2 of 3 just around the corner – here’s what time the next installment of Squid Game: The Challenge hits Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on Netflix at 3am ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

All four episodes of Part 2 arrive at once, but the specific time depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

Last Wednesday, Part 1 was released, comprising five episodes, meaning there’ll be nine in total after Part 2 drops. This means all that will be left is the grand finale, in which we’ll get to find out who takes home the prize money.

So far, we’ve seen recreations of iconic games such as ‘Red Light, Green Light’ and ‘Dalgona’, as well as a brief spot of ‘Ddakji’. As for the second batch, Episode 8 is titled ‘One Step Closer’ – meaning we might just get to see the glass bridge show up at some point.

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait to find out. As for the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge, it drops next Wednesday, December 6.

Squid Game: The Challenge Batch 1 (Episodes 1-5) is on Netflix now, while Batch 2 (Episodes 6-9) arrives on November 29. You can find more about the show below: