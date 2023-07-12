Shang-Chi 2: Everything we know so far

Here’s everything we know about Shang-Chi 2, including any release date information and updates, cast, plot speculation, and more.

It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Now the MCU is into its fifth phase, and with it, comes news of a sequel to the martial arts superhero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings.

Shang-Chi 2 – the upcoming movie’s unofficial title – is now on the horizon, so here’s what we know so far, from its potential release window, to whether there’s a trailer, cast, and plot details.

Is there a Shang-Chi 2 release date?

As of July 2023, there is no official release date for the Shang-Chi sequel, but it will be released between the next two Avengers movies, according to star Simu Liu.

This suggests that the sequel could release sometime in either 2026 or 2027, as The Kang Dynasty is currently slated for May 1, 2026.

It could be released in September like its predecessor, as the first movie became the highest-grossing Labor Day weekend release in history.

The movie is also likely being held up due to the ongoing WGA strikes, which could affect its release date.

Shang-Chi 2 cast: Who will be in it?

The first Shang-Chi was highlighted for having the first predominantly Asian cast in MCU history. So far, only Simu Liu has been confirmed in the titular role for the sequel, but we can likely expect appearances from the rest of the major cast of the first film. This includes:

Awkwafina as Katy

Meng’er Zhang as Xu Xialing

Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist

Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon

Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan

Michelle Yeoh may be a harder get now after all her recent awards success Simu Liu even joked to Collider that the character would be involved “if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh,” noting that she’s “on top of the world and just the queen of everything.”

Is there a Shang-Chi 2 trailer?

Since the movie has yet to start filming, there is currently no promotional footage for Shang-Chi 2.

For now, watch the best moments from the first film to get yourself hyped:

Shang-Chi 2 plot: What will happen in the sequel?

There is currently no confirmed plot for the Shang-Chi sequel, but no doubt it will continue the Multiverse Saga, and follow whatever happens in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The plot may well depend on whatever title is chosen for the movie, which is yet to be announced.

The Cosmic Circus hinted in October 2022 that Marvel filed a trademark for the title Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, which suggests a lot of time and multiverse jumping. Furthermore, with the theory about the Ten Rings being an important part of the multiverse plot, this movie may dive more into their origin.

As described by Liu to Collider, “We’re getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We’ll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun’s character and the characters around him.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently streaming on Disney+.

