Mortal Kombat 2 fans hyped as set photo teases major game location

A new Mortal Kombat 2 behind-the-scenes snap has fans convinced the movie sequel will visit a key location from the video games.

As its name suggests, Mortal Kombat 2 is the follow-up to 2021’s big-screen adaptation of the popular fighting game franchise.

It is set to reunite director Simon McQuoid with virtually all the original film’s cast. This includes Lewis Tan (Cole Young), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion).

Mortal Kombat 2 will add several new performers to its acting line-up, as well. Of these, arguably the most notable is Karl Urban, who joins the sequel as fan-favorite character Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 2 fans hyped as set photo teases Neatherrealm

Despite the recent flurry of Mortal Kombat 2 casting announcements, few details regarding the film’s plot have come to light yet. That said, the franchise’s fanbase believes a set photo recently shared by producer Todd Garner indicates the sequel will take place at least partly in Netherrealm.

“That red is so Netherrealmy,” one X user observed, in response to Garner’s pic of a crimson-soaked stone floor. “That definitely looks like the Netherrealm,” agreed another. “Scorpion in the Netherrealm?” posited a third, apparently referencing Scorpion’s fate at the end of the previous Mortal Kombat installment.

In Mortal Kombat 2’s video game source material, Netherrealm is the fiery underworld inhabited (temporarily or otherwise) by several key characters. Notable past and present residents of this hellish place include Scorpion, Shinnok, Quan Chi, and Noob Saibot.

It’s worth noting, however, that no one attached to Mortal Kombat 2 (including Garner) has officially confirmed that Netherrealm will appear in the movie. As such, you should treat any online buzz to that effect as pure speculation for now.

Mortal Kombat writer confirms Warner Bros. nixed a DC crossover movie

Even so, fans’ Mortal Kombat 2/Netherrealm theories have more chance of bearing fruit than other rumors. Case in point: Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge screenwriter Jeremy Adams recently revealed that a Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe movie isn’t happening.

“I do know that we pitched [an animated Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe film] a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed,” he said. The scribe also cast doubt on any other animated Mortal Kombat flicks happening, although he admitted he isn’t privy to Warner Bros.’s plans.

