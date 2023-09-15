Dumb Money cast: All actors & characters

Dumb Money, the hot new comedy about the GameStop saga, has a star-studded cast – so here’s your guide to the actors and characters in the upcoming movie.

Time to get bullish, as we’re going on a trip to the moon with Craig Gillespie’s Dumb Money, telling the true story of the Reddit vs. Wall Street battle of 2021, and the man at the center of it all: Keith Gill.

As Dexerto said in our four-star review: “Dumb Money is a fun comedy caper for the internet era. But it’s also more than that, offering a thought-provoking exploration of a modern-day financial revolution and celebrating the resilience and resourcefulness of everyday people.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From a-hole hedge funders to the “everyday people” who rallied to take them down, there are a lot of characters to take note of in the film, with an impressive roster of actors playing them. Ahead of its release, we’ve broken down the full cast of Dumb Money.

Contents

Dumb Money cast & characters

Before we get into the Dumb Money cast, here’s the synopsis: “Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs. Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world’s hottest company.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keith Gill: Paul Dano

Sony Pictures

Paul Dano plays Keith Gill, the real-life superhero in this tale. The charismatic and somewhat eccentric small-time financial analyst and investor became internet famous for his posts on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets, with his belief and investment in GameStop inspiring others to get involved.

Dano is one of the most respected actors on the circuit, having appeared in Little Miss Sunshine, Prisoners, There Will Be Blood, and The Batman, to name a few.

Kevin Gill: Pete Davidson

Sony Pictures

Pete Davidson appears in the Dumb Money cast as Kevin Gill, Keith’s down-and-out brother. He might be a bit of a joker, but he still believes in his brother and wants to see him succeed – even if he does make a few quips about the “golden boy” along the way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Davidson is best known for his comedic work, having been a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2022. He also voiced Mirage in the recently released Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Gabe Plotkin: Seth Rogen

Sony Pictures

Seth Rogen plays Gabe Plotkin, the villain of the saga and the founder of hedge fund Melvin Capital, which took out a huge short position on GameStop. When the “dumb money” investors rallied to drive up the price of its shares, the firm lost billions of dollars. It’s no surprise Plotkin spends much of the movie scrambling to save his own ass.

Article continues after ad

Rogen is best known for his work in comedy acting and filmmaking, with past credits including Superbad, This Is The End, and Knocked Up. More recently, he lent his voice to The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Article continues after ad

Vlad Tenev: Sebastian Stan

Sony Pictures

Sebastian Stan plays Vlad Tenev, the co-founder and CEO of the commission-free trading app Robinhood, which became the platform of choice for Reddit investors – that is until Vlad pulled the rug out from under them. In Dumb Money, he comes across as unlikeable and insincere.

Article continues after ad

Stan is a well-known fixture of the MCU, having appeared in various properties as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier. Other credits include Pam & Tommy, Gossip Girl, and The Martian.

Caroline Gill: Shailene Woodley

Sony Pictures

Shailene Woodley plays Caroline Gill, Keith’s incredibly down-to-earth and supportive wife. Though she might sigh at some of his decisions, ultimately she gets it and believes in his actions, having his back when others doubt him. In short, these two are #couplegoals.

Article continues after ad

Woodley is best known for her role as Jane in Big Little Lies. She’s also appeared in The Fault in Our Stars and The Divergent film series.

Article continues after ad

Jenny Campbell: America Ferrera

Sony Pictures

America Ferrera takes on the role of Jenny Campbell in the Dumb Money cast. Jenny is one of numerous fictional characters who represent the real-life individuals who invested every penny they had to drive GameStop up and take on Wall Street in this David and Goliath tale.

As a struggling and hardworking nurse and single mom, you might think Jenny’s in it to make a fast buck – but as the plot progresses, you soon realize it’s about more than just the money.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of Ferrera’s most famous roles is as the titular character in the 00s series Ugly Betty. She also appeared in the Barbie movie.

Marcus Barcia: Anthony Ramos

Sony Pictures

Anthony Ramos plays Marcus Barcia, a fictional GameStop clerk who wants to show the hedge funders why the company he works for and loved as a kid is worth saving. His interactions with his jobsworth boss Brad hit all the right comedic beats.

Ramos took on a lead role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Other acting accolades include Hamilton, and he’s set to star in the upcoming Twisters.

Article continues after ad

Ken Griffin: Nick Offerman

Sony Pictures

Nick Offerman plays Ken Griffin, the golf-loving, art-collecting, eye-wateringly wealthy man behind hedge fund Citadel LLC whose role in the GameStop saga drew criticism from across the globe.

Article continues after ad

Offerman is famous for his role as Ron Swanson in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. More recently, he appeared in The Last of Us and Devs.

Steve Cohen: Vincent D’Onofrio

Sony Pictures

Vincent D’Onofrio takes on the role of Steve Cohen in the Dumb Money cast, the eccentric owner of the New York Mets and hedge fund manager whose net worth puts Griffin and Plotkin’s to shame.

Article continues after ad

While Plotkin fails to hold it together amid the short squeeze, Cohen barely breaks a sweat, casually feeding his gigantic pet pig as he speaks on the phone to deliver an action plan.

D’Onofrio’s acting CV is extensive, featuring the likes of Full Metal Jacket, Men in Black, the Daredevil TV series, and Ed Wood, to name a few.

Article continues after ad

Harmony Williams: Talia Ryder

Sony Pictures

Talia Ryder plays Harmony Williams, a University of Texas at Austin student who buys into GameStop. She and her new partner Riri have the ultimate diamond hands, and while the cash sure would help with their rising student debt, Harmony’s also in it to avenge her father and get back at Wall Street.

Article continues after ad

Ryder has also starred in West Side Story, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Do Revenge, and Master.

Riri: Myha’la Herrold

Sony Pictures

Myha’la Herrold plays Riri, Harmony’s partner and fellow UATX student. She’s funny, outgoing, and believes in her girlfriend’s motivations, ultimately buying into the stock in a bid to tackle some of that six-figure debt and take GameStop to the moon.

Article continues after ad

Herrold has appeared in Industry, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Black Mirror, Modern Love, and Plan B.

Article continues after ad

Baiju Bhatt: Rushi Kota

Sony Pictures

Rushi Kota plays Baiju Bhatt, the chief creative officer and co-founder of Robinhood. He isn’t quite as media-trained as Tenev, who takes the lead when they face mounting questions about their business.

Kota is known for his roles as Prashant in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and as Dr. Vik Roy in Grey’s Anatomy.

Brad: Dane DeHaan

Prime Video

Dane DeHaan plays Brad, the rat-tailed GameStop branch manager and Marcus’s aforementioned jobsworth of a boss.

Article continues after ad

DeHaan’s acting accolades include A Cure For Wellness, Oppenheimer, Kill Your Darlings, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about the cast of Dumb Money, which drops in select cinemas today, followed by a wide release on September 29 in the US, and on September 22 in the UK. You can read our review here, and check out some of our other upcoming movie hubs below:

Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes