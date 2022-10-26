Scream 6: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s everything we know about Scream 6, from its release date and whether there’s a trailer, to cast, plot, and other details. “What’s your favorite scary movie?”

In 1996, a new masked killer terrorized audiences: Ghostface, the horror-savvy, flailing murderer at the heart of the Scream franchise. Unlike Jason, Michael Myers, and Freddy Krueger, it’s a mantle, not a person, passed onto new generations of crazy movie obsessives.

Earlier this year, the fifth Scream movie slashed its way onto cinema screens. It was a huge success, grossing more than $140 million worldwide and garnering critical acclaim – no small feat, given the expectation around its scares and up-to-date, witty commentary.

Soon, fans will be able to enjoy Scream 6 – so, here’s what we know so far about the sequel, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

Scream 6 is due for release on March 31, 2023.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have returned to direct Scream 6, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the script.

Production on the film took place in Montreal, with the film finishing filming in August 2022.

Speaking to Empire when confirming the release date, the directors said: “This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations. And we’re so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it’s all up for grabs at this point.”

Scream 6 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t an official trailer for Scream 6 at the time of writing – however, there’s good reason to believe one is on the way soon.

An alleged teaser started doing the rounds online recently, seeming to show the events of the fifth film having been made into a Stab movie, and footage from that being used in the trailer. Sorry to break the news: it’s fake, as it was created by @Josh_Chislett. Great work, really.

Check it out below:

The official Scream account caught sight of the fake trailer and wrote: “It’s good to see the fans taking a stab at my trailer.”

However, rumors say the first trailer – or at the very least, a full cast announcement – is inbound, either hitting social media on October 27 or November 3.

Scream 6 cast: Who’s in it, and who’s returning?

Scream 6 is expected to bring several characters from the fifth movie back, along with a major fan favorite: Hayden Panettiere as Kirby, first introduced in Scream 4 and teased to be alive in the sequel.

Here’s everyone confirmed for the Scream 6 cast:

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

Dermot Mulroney as an unnamed police officer

Henry Czerny

Samara Weaving

Tony Revolori

Jack Champion

Devyn Nekoda

Liana Liberato

Josh Segarra

Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface

Two legacy characters won’t be returning: David Arquette’s Dewey, after being killed off in the previous film; and most controversially, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

In June, the star announced she wouldn’t be returning for Scream 6. “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she told Deadline in a statement.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Speaking to People, Campbell clarified that she didn’t want to move on from Scream because of anything to do with the creative direction of the franchise. “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man,” she said.

“And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that – feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.”

Campbell said she was open to coming back if they paid her properly. “I’m not done with the chapter. Like I said, I care about these movies… if they were to come to me with an offer that felt in keeping with the value that I bring, then I would certainly consider it. I wish them well, it was just unfortunate. It’s not how it should’ve gone,” she added.

Some suspect Campbell has re-joined the cast behind the scenes, and her involvement is being kept secret to surprise fans upon the film’s release or perhaps even the trailer.

Scream 6 plot: What is it about?

The official plot synopsis for Scream 6 reads: “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

We’re not in Woodsboro anymore, as Scream 6 is set to take place in New York City. In an interview with Collider, Melissa Barrera teased: “It’s like 20 times more mortifying.

“It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help.

“No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’ So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I’ve already probably said too much.”

Jenna Ortega also told Entertainment Tonight: “Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory.

“I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot.”

We’ll update this article upon further Scream 6 announcements.