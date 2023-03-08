How to watch Scream 6 – is it streaming?

Scream 6, the latest sequel in the slasher franchise, is here – so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s available on streaming.

In 1996, Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson birthed a horror icon: Ghostface, the cloak-wearing, knife-wielding killer of the Scream series, tormenting teenagers in Woodsboro and beyond.

In the sixth entry, coming after last year’s successful part-revival, part-sequel, our new group of survivors try to make a fresh start in New York City, only to find themselves at the center of a new, vicious hunt.

Ahead of the release of Scream 6, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch it.

When and where to watch Scream 6

Scream 6 will be exclusively available in cinemas from March 10, 2023. Some theaters are screening previews of the movie on March 8 and 9, including double bills with Scream 5.

It will not be available on any streaming platform, nor will it be available to rent or buy via any digital or VOD service such as Amazon Prime.

It’s unclear when it’ll be added to a streaming platform – likely Paramount+ – but we’ll update this space upon any announcement of a release date.

In our review, we wrote: “The Scream franchise is far from dead – unlike Ghostface’s victims. It’s a testament that even with a mostly modern cast, fans both old and new can still get something out of these movies.”

As for the rest of the Scream movies, they’re all available to stream on Netflix. You can also rent or purchase them digitally via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Scream 6 hits cinemas on March 10. Check out the rest of our coverage here.

