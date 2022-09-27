Final Destination 6: Cast, plot & everything we know so far

Death doesn’t take no for answer: here’s everything we know about Final Destination 6, from whether there’s a release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details.

The Final Destination horror franchise was first unleashed in 2000, with a group of high school students narrowly escaping death on a plane to Paris after one of them has a premonition. Death isn’t pleased with this, and begins recouping his victims.

A group of young people go somewhere, one has a vision, they cheat death, and they all start dying in horrible, Rube Goldbergian ways: this is the format that led to four sequels and more than $650 million at the box office.

Final Destination 6 is officially in the works, so here’s what we know about the long-awaited installment, including its release date, whether there’s a trailer, cast, plot, and other details.

Final Destination 6 release date: When is it coming out?

Final Destination 6 doesn’t have an official release date at the time of writing.

The sixth film has been in the works since 2019. However, it’s endured stop-start development as a result of global restrictions and different writers being brought in.

We’ll update this space upon further announcements.

Final Destination 6 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there’s no Final Destination 6 trailer at the time of writing.

Considering the film has yet to enter production, we’ll be waiting a while for any footage, but we’ll update this space when it’s shared online so feel free to bookmark this for a later date.

New Line Cinema You know the scene.

Final Destination 6 cast: Who’s in it?

At the time of writing, the Final Destination 6 cast hasn’t been confirmed.

Two stars from the original movies have expressed interest in returning. Devon Sawa, who played Alex in the original movie, told MovieWeb: “If you were in Vegas right now laying some big money down, I wouldn’t put it on me coming back, but of course.

“I’ve watched every one of those movies since they’ve come out. But I think the ship has sailed. I’m getting a little older. I think they’re gonna be going with a new, young cast, but yeah man. I would do it. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Back in 2011, Tony Todd also said he’d return as William Bludworth, but it’s unclear if he’ll reprise his role for Final Destination 6.

As for the crew, the sequel will be directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who also directed 2018’s Freaks.

Producer Craig Perry has also returned, working alongside Sheila Hanahan Taylor and Jon Watts – yes, the same Jon Watts who directed Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Watts wrote the treatment for the film, Guy Busick and Lori Evans – who worked on Ready or Not and Scream 5 – are penning the script, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s unclear whether Jeffrey Reddick, the franchise’s creator, is contributing to the script.

Final Destination 6 plot: What will it be about?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, no official plot details have been shared.

“The core concept remains: A character has a premonition of a horrific and deadly event, cheats his or her own death, and saves several other lives in the process, only to have Death, as a personified but unstoppable force, come for the survivors one by one,” the outlet wrote.

In an earlier interview with Digital Spy, Perry spoke about possible plans for a film revolving around first responders.

“We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen, and police,” he said.

“These people deal with death on the front lines every day and make choices that can cause people to live or die. We rely on their good judgment, expertise, and calm demeanor.

“So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves? We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.”

It’s unclear whether this will serve as the basis for Final Destination 6, or if it will have a different set-up.

We will update this article upon further announcements.