Scream fans say franchise is “nothing” without Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 after commenting on the current situation in Gaza

Neve Campbell is returning to the Scream franchise for Scream 7, but fans are still out on the movie series following Melissa Barrera’s firing.

Series star Neve Campell announced her return to the Scream franchise on March 12, 2024 on Instagram, after sitting out the sixth installment due to a salary dispute.

This is the first big announcement about the next installment in the line of movies since it was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes and the exit of two high-profile stars from Scream 5 and 6, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

Barrera was fired from Scream 7 in 2023 following her statements about the ongoing Israel and Gaza conflict. Her firing enraged fans and many are still not over her exit.

Scream fans split over Neve Campbell news

Multiple fans expressed their nervousness over the news about Campbell’s return. She is well known for her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream movies, but it seems like her reintroduction might not be enough to get fans back into theaters for the next film.

“Scream is nothing without Melissa Barrera,” one fan said on social media.

“I will say that I’ve always loved Neve Campbell and she is and always has been the face of Scream, however, I’m not excited. They f***** up with what they did to Melissa Barrera and unfortunately, it all just leaves a bad taste in my mouth,” another fan said.

The next installment in the horror franchise was already looking to retool after two of its stars and director Christopher Landon exited. Notably, the franchise’s original scribe, Kevin Williamson, has been tapped to direct the upcoming installment.

Scream 7 does not have a solid release date at the time of writing, outside the producer’s goal of a 2025 window. However, it does seem like it has a script and is ready to move forward with production.

Whether fans will make their way into theaters to see the new installment has yet to be seen.