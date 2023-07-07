Insidious 6: Everything we know

With Insidious 5 – aka Insidious: The Red Door – hitting screens this week, here’s everything we know about a potential Insidious 6.

Insidious star Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with the fifth instalment, which releases worldwide today. Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

But will there be an Insidious 6? The movie’s producer isn’t sure…

Will there be an Insidious 6?

At this point, there are no plans for an Insidious 6. Though producer Jason Blum isn’t ruling out the prospect in the distant future.

“You better see this Insidious, it’s the last one!” Jason Blum tells DiscussingFilm. “To give a more serious answer, [The Red Door] is going to be the last we’re going to see of Insidious for a while. It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest.

“If someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there’s not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

Will there be an Insidious spinoff?

While there are no plans for a direct sequel, an Insidious spinoff is already in the works.

Titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, the horror offshoot will be written and directed by Moon Knight helmer Jeremy Slater.

Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore star, with Deadline listing the official synopsis as follows: “The story here is that of a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe.”

The first four Insidious films grossed more than $500 million at the global box office, while Part 5 – Insidious: The Red Door – is in cinemas now.

For more horror coverage, head here.