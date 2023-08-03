Scream 7: Everything we know so far

Ghostface is ready to return, as Scream 7 is in development – here’s everything we know about the movie so far, including who’s directing, as well as plot, cast, and release date speculation.

When the late Wes Craven’s Scream first slashed its way into cinemas back in 1996, audiences lapped up its unique blend of gore, comedy, and meta-commentary, not to mention the introduction of Ghostface, who has become one of the most iconic villains in horror history.

Earlier this year, Scream 6, aka Scream VI, starring Jenna Ortega arrived to critical and commercial acclaim, earning a respectable 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and $168.8 million at the box office.

Although the writers, directors, and Ghostfaces have changed over the years, the momentum continues, and now a seventh installment is in the works. So, here’s what we know so far. Warning: spoilers ahead for Scream 6!

Scream 7 is in early development, so the movie doesn’t have a release date yet – but we might be waiting a while due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

The sixth film in the franchise had a quick turnaround, having been announced in February 2022 before dropping in March 2023.

Prior to this, details about the fifth movie Scream – a relaunch of the franchise yet a sequel to Scream 4 – arrived in March 2020, although it didn’t release until January 2022 due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Though the industry is no longer under Covid restrictions, the writers’ and subsequent actors’ strikes continue in Hollywood, meaning all major studio projects have been halted for the time being until an agreement is reached.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated upon any announcements. Until then, read about the actors’ strike here and the writers’ strike here.

Scream 7 crew: Who is directing the movie?

In August 2023, it was announced that Scream 7 is in development with Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon at the helm.

Landon, whose credits also include Freaky and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, will be taking over from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the team known as Radio Silence who revived the franchise following Wes Craven’s passing.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed the 2022 Scream as well as Scream 6, and fans were expecting them to return for the seventh installment. However, Landon is taking the reins, writing on Twitter: “Looks like 7 really is a lucky number. More to come…”

According to Deadline, the Radio Silence crew, which also includes Chad Villella, will remain as executive producers, while Spyglass Media Group is producing the film and Paramount is expected to be distributor once more.

As per the outlet: “The film currently has no writer, which won’t be resolved as long as the Writers Guild strike continues.”

We’ll keep this space updated as and when new information rolls in.

Scream 7 cast: Who will be in it?

Due to the actors’ strike, we’re yet to hear who will be in the Scream 7 cast – but we can expect the main four stars of the sixth movie to return, given they all managed to survive Ghostface (just about). The quad includes:

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

It’s also highly likely that we’ll be seeing Courteney Cox back as Gale Weathers. The Friends star has appeared in every Scream film in the franchise, and she survived the events of the sixth movie.

Paramount Pictures Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers is a staple of the Scream franchise

The latter is true for Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed too, who first encountered Ghostface in 2011’s Scream 4.

While we won’t be hearing about casting for a while, we’ll be sure to keep this space updated when we do.

Scream 7 plot: What will it be about?

There are no official plot details for Scream 7 at the time of writing, but what we do know is there will be a new assailant/s taking on the form of Ghostface – and they will no doubt continue the killer’s menacing modus operandi of terrorizing their victims via phone before attacking.

Detective Wayne Bailey, Quinn Bailey, and Ethan Landry were all killed after they were discovered to be the killers in Scream 6, seeking revenge on those who killed Richie in the fifth film.

Both Richie and his Ghostface accomplice Amber were fans of the very meta Stab movies, the fictional in-universe film franchise that follows the “real” killings in the Scream movies.

With Scream 6 introducing three Ghostface killers, who’s to say there can’t be four in the seventh film? Whatever the case, whoever dons the mask this time round will no doubt be after Sam and Tara.

Paramount Pictures Will Sam emerge as the killer in Scream 7?

Unless, that is, the fan theory that Sam will be the killer comes true – after all, she’s struggled with the fact that she’s the daughter of the OG Ghostface, Billy. Could she cave in and follow in her father’s footsteps? Time will tell…

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when plot details arrive, but as is the case with the cast, there could be a bit of a wait given the ongoing writers’ strike.

Is there a Scream 7 trailer?

Since Scream 7 is in early development, there is no trailer for Scream 7 right now. While we wait, you can check out the trailer for Scream 6 below:

That’s everything we know so far about Scream 7. You can check out some of our other horror coverage below:

